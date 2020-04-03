Focus on the Family Launches Streaming Platform Focus@Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on the Family has launched a free streaming platform for families called Focus@Home. The platform features some of Focus' most popular content, including the animated video series "Adventures in Odyssey" and "McGee and Me," and video series and feature films such as "Last Chance Detectives," "Every Boy Needs a Hero" and "Mully."

Additional content, including Ray Vander Laan's "That that World May Know," "The Truth Project" and more will be added over the coming weeks.

To access the free content, simply visit www.focusonthefamily.com/streaming.

A limited number of Adventures in Odyssey audio episodes will be available through the platform as well, though those who wish to access all 800+ shows can sign up for 28 days of the Adventures in Odyssey Club for free, no credit card required, at www.oaclub.org.

"During this pandemic, we know a lot of people are struggling to find creative ways to engage their families and their kids, which is why we're dedicated to offering resources through this platform at no charge. Apart from our faith, nothing is more important than family in times like this. Together we can make the most of it and create a stronger family unit than ever before," said Focus President Jim Daly.

Focus@Home content will remain free and available to all throughout the duration of COVID-19 pandemic.

