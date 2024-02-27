Focus group for Plan Manitou open for applicants

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs wants the perspectives of its community members as it moves forward with Plan Manitou, the city’s comprehensive plan intended to guide future growth.

The project team will be hosting a series of focus group meetings throughout 2024, and those interested and available to attend can apply through the Plan Manitou website.

Since the project’s adoption in 2017, Plan Manitou has made significant progress, and these focus groups will not be starting from scratch. Projects such as the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan update, the 2020 Transportation and Mobility Plan, and the 2019 Community Wildfire Protection Plan have already been put in place.

According to a Manitou Springs City spokesperson, the key objectives of the focus groups will be:

Align Plan Manitou with previous successful projects and other pre-existing plans and studies

Refresh the background and trends data

Confirm overarching visions, goals, and policies, to reflect the community’s aspirations

Clarify near-term priorities, opportunities for collaboration and roles and responsibilities for implementation

The project is looking for applicants with a particular interest in the following subjects:

Arts and Culture

Economic Development and Tourism

Education

Health and Human Services

Historic and Cultural Resources

Housing, Neighborhoods, Land Use and Built Environment

Infrastructure and Public Services

Natural Environment/Sustainability

Transportation & Mobility

Youth/Young Adults

Applicants need to be available for the first focus group meeting, which will be on Monday, April 8 during the day. Future meeting dates and times are yet to be determined. Applications are due by the end of the day Sunday, March 10. Paper copies are also available at the City Planning Office at City Hall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.