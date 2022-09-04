Focus group: Trump voters on the FBI search, 2020 and the midterms
To better understand the pulse of Republican politics at the moment, we spoke with a group of voters who would support former President Donald Trump if he ran again in 2024.
The video from Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, where he claimed Democrats wanted to replace "American freedom" with "left-wing fascism."
At a rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump attacked the FBI for raiding his estate in Mar-a-Lago and claimed it impacted his supporters.
On a quiet Saturday in an Omaha hotel, about 50 people gathered in a ballroom to learn about elections. Instead, they paid $25 each to listen to panelists lay out conspiracy theories about voting machines and rigged election results. After years of combing internet sites, listening to podcasts and reading conservative media reports, Sauder wanted to learn more about what she believes are serious problems with the integrity of U.S. elections.
At a Pennsylvania rally, Donald Trump mocked Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's clothing and baselessly claimed he uses heroin and cocaine.
The president was correct about Trumpists' incessant election attacks and support for violence undermining the foundation of this country.
Pennsylvania manufacturing workers say President Biden's $500 billion student loan hand is a slap in the face to blue-collar America.
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
"We are not the extremists,” the extremist congresswoman claimed
An empty "classified" folder is on display at Trump Tower, bearing a resemblance to the 48 empty folders seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, per MSNBC.
The FBI also recovered dozens of empty folders that were labeled "classified" or with instructions to return the contents to a military aide or staff secretary.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick discusses President Biden's speech on democracy, former President Donald Trump's supporters and the next generation of political leaders.
The National Archives realized it did not have all of the former White House chief of staff's communications after his January 6 committee submissions.
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday held his first rally since the FBI search at his residence at Mar-a-Lago last month. In Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, Trump went on the attack. Christina Ruffini has more from Washington.
Critics of Christian nationalism say it violates the fundamental Christian commandments to love your neighbor as yourself and love God above all else.
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
The former president spoke for almost two hours in Pennsylvania in support of Dr. Mehmet Oz' senate race.
