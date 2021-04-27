IN FOCUS: Iowa authorities split on how to balance accountability with privacy in releasing police videos

Jared Strong Carroll Times Herald Erin Jordan Cedar Rapids Gazette, Clinton Herald, Iowa
·11 min read

Apr. 27—Editor's Note: This article is part of an occasional series called "In Focus" about public access to police body camera and in-car camera video in Iowa.

IDA GROVE, Iowa — The man's voice is hoarse in the early hours of a cold January morning.

"Shoot me in the f---- head! Please. Shoot me!"

Steam escapes from his mouth each time he beckons an Ida County deputy sheriff to kill him. There is blood on his arms and legs as he paces the pavement in Ida Grove, wearing only yellow underwear and one sock.

"Please. ... Please! ... PLEASE!"

Shivering, he screams about his mom and that she killed herself and that someone is trying to take the family farm.

"The government doesn't give a s---!"

The deputy, with his stun gun pointed at the man — who court records later revealed suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder — is able to calm and cuff him in about five minutes.

That scene was from a Jan. 1, 2020, police body camera video provided by the Ida County Sheriff's Office after a public records request for the In Focus project. Iowa newspapers involved in the project are examining how police video is recorded in Iowa and whether the public has adequate access to it.

The Ida County video depicts a man embroiled in personal crisis, and none of it was edited or obscured. However, some law enforcement agencies have refused to release videos they say violate the privacy of the people shown, especially if the agencies lack the ability to redact or obscure images from the videos.

"I guess they've moved on now to their next set of excuses, which is: 'Because we have to redact this we can't give it to you'," said David O'Brien, a Cedar Rapids lawyer who has used police body camera videos for wrongful-death lawsuits that set important legal precedents for their public release.

After Drew Edwards, 22, of Maquoketa, died in June 2019 after being struck with a stun gun by police, Maquoketa police would not release the officer's body camera video, saying it would be a violation of Edwards' privacy rights — even though Edwards' family wanted the video to be made public. That recording eventually was released in connection with a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the police department settled last fall.

City of Chicago attorneys tried to block the release of a video of Chicago Police Department officers breaking into the wrong house in February 2019 and erroneously arresting a social worker who had just gotten home from work and was undressing. The video of the naked woman being handcuffed was made public only when the woman sued the city.

Public interest in police video is high after officer-involved shootings in locations across the country, including Iowa. A new citizens' review board being formed in Cedar Rapids after the Black Lives Matter protests, for instance, will have access to police reports and evidence, including body camera footage, to review citizen complaints. That's in keeping with the idea behind having officers wear body cameras in the first place: to monitor the use of the special authority the public gives police officers in enforcing the law.

But balancing that accountability with privacy also is important.

After some websites have posted police mug shots for online entertainment, law enforcement agencies may be worried body camera video could too easily end up on a website with no motive beyond profit.

"What if you are responding to a traumatized rape victim/survivor who does not want to be recorded?" University of Iowa Police Officer Alton Poole asked. "What if you are responding to someone in the privacy of their own home who does not want their medical condition revealed to the public?"

Video requests

The In Focus project is in the process of evaluating the responses of more than 100 law enforcement agencies across Iowa to requests for video from body-worn police cameras or in-car dashboard cameras.

While the vast majority of agencies so far have complied with the routine requests, others cited privacy concerns for withholding parts or all of the recordings. Many rural agencies said they don't have the ability to redact sensitive information and some said they were therefore unable to provide the recordings at all.

"I don't think that gives them a right to keep from providing the whole video," O'Brien said. "They just have to pixelate some of that out."

The Iowa Attorney General has said records custodians should redact or "black out" confidential information and then provide public access to the rest of the record.

The police videos are produced by cameras purchased with public money at a considerable expense. The Des Moines Police Department, for example, spent about $1.6 million to equip its officers with body-worn cameras in 2017. Part of that money came from donations and federal grants.

The videos can be important evidence in criminal cases, but departments often cite increased accountability for officers when they seek to purchase the cameras.

"That's what these are about, is transparency," Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said at a news conference last year after the city decided to spend more than $260,000 on body-worn cameras.

Despite a growing consensus bolstered by court rulings that the public has a right to view the video recordings, there still are police chiefs and sheriffs who claim to have unilateral authority over whether they should be released.

"We will not send info unless you are related to a criminal issue," Rockwell City Police Chief Mike Anderson said in response to one of the In Focus records requests.

On the other hand, the Fayette Police Department, which has four officers in far northeast Iowa, hasn't gotten many media requests for video but Chief Ben Davis didn't have a problem copying the first police video of 2020 on a thumb drive and mailing it to a reporter.

"I pride myself on transparency as I always try to ensure we accommodate where I can within the realm of safety and investigation integrity," Davis said.

The department also recently purchased pistol-mounted cameras "to ensure we have more than enough evidence for any incident that may come up," Davis said. These cameras start recording when the gun is drawn.

Technical difficulties

Despite significant advances in law enforcement video technology, many agencies haven't developed a system for distributing videos to the public, especially when they have privacy concerns. Some who were keen to provide the videos, but unable to redact sensitive information, got creative.

In Audubon County, which has about 5,600 residents in Western Iowa, the sheriff's office offered an in-person view of the video while someone fast-forwarded past the private information.

"I realize that is not an ideal solution, but unfortunately, I don't see any other viable alternatives," said Chris Swensen, the Audubon County Attorney. That's because Swensen was reluctant to provide video recordings of a traffic incident in which someone in an audio portion of the recording provided a driver's license number and home address.

The sheriff's office recently bought new body cameras and dash cameras for its seven patrol vehicles for more than $40,000. But in an effort to save money, the county didn't purchase the technology that automatically downloads the videos and provides the software to edit them.

Just last month, the Cedar Rapids Police Department purchased a license to use Panasonic IDguard redaction software to edit video produced by body cameras or in-car cameras, spokesman Greg Buelow said. The agency of 213 sworn officers has been using body cameras since 2017.

The new software costs $2,400 a year.

"There are a number of factors that affect how long it takes to edit video, including number of cameras, number of subjects in a scene, amount of movement, length of the video footage, and positive identification of subjects," he wrote in an email. "For example, we are prohibited from the disclosure of the identity of a juvenile if they are not being charged with a forcible felony, so the video would involve obscuring the identity (visual and sound) of the juvenile."

Despite having this technology and being ready to use it, the Cedar Rapids department so far hasn't had any requests for video that have needed redactions, Buelow said.

Video redaction doesn't have to be costly.

FastRedaction.com offers a free trial of its artificial intelligence program that blurs faces when video is uploaded, reducing the time spent on redactions by 90 percent, according to its website. That site, used by law enforcement agencies, offers a pay-as-you-go format for $19 plus $1 per minute of recorded video. This means a 10-minute video would cost $29. Adobe Premiere Pro, a common but capable video-editing software, can be licensed for $21 a month.

What should be private?

"No. I'm not going to shoot you."

The man in Western Iowa's Ida Grove with the yellow shorts and one sock has a red laser dot on his body where a stun gun spike might strike him if the deputy sheriff pulls the trigger. The deputy hopes to avoid that.

"The sheriff's department cares about you," he tells the man in the street. "That's why we're here, buddy."

The man has repeatedly pleaded for the deputy to shoot and kill him. He is allegedly drunk and has argued with a woman and broken some windows at a brewery. After about five tense minutes, the man relents and goes to jail. He later pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

His arrest, documented in a video recording provided by the Ida County Sheriff's Office, was not digitally obscured before it was disseminated, illustrating lack of guidance in state law about how law enforcement agencies should handle privacy concerns.

Several departments declined to release videos because they contained personally-identifiable or medical information or because they depicted juveniles or domestic situations inside a private residence.

The city of Clinton said it needed to redact video that showed the inside of a patrol vehicle because someone could use it to learn more about police equipment to hack it. The video Clinton later provided at a cost of $210 was heavily pixelated in parts to conceal a police officer's computer, a driver's license, vehicle registrations and the faces of the driver and a passenger in a traffic stop on a public road, in clear view of anyone passing by.

The redactions, however, were somewhat haphazard: The driver's face and the officer's computer screen are clearly visible at times.

Videos that other agencies provided showed driver's licenses, children who were placed in temporary custody because their father was arrested, the full interior of a home that was being searched for drugs and, frequently, the insides of patrol vehicles.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office provided a completely unredacted video of a drug search in Grand Junction, west of Ames. It is nearly two hours long and shows several people who live there, including a man in a silk bathrobe.

Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams said he had qualms about providing an unredacted video of the inside of someone's home "but I just went with what the county attorney said to do."

Are changes needed?

Iowa's open records law, Chapter 22 of the Iowa Code, has 73 exceptions to openness. A handful of exceptions protect personal information, such as student or patient records, Social Security numbers, home phone numbers of state employees and addresses of people applying for housing assistance.

But the law doesn't allow police to keep secret video just because it may be embarrassing to the person in the video.

Iowa has no law governing how body cameras should be used. A 2017 bill declared police video a public record, required agencies to keep the video for at least 30 days and asked officers to give people who aren't being investigated for criminal acts the option of having the camera turned off, among other provisions. That bill failed to gain approval.

American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis argued in a September position paper Iowa's outdated laws cause confusion and abuse.

"In order to be an effective oversight tool, adoption of body cameras must be accompanied by strong, clear policies to govern their use, data retention, and sharing," Bettis said. "Thoughtful legislation is needed to balance accountability, transparency, and privacy."

The ACLU, which advocates for personal privacy and police accountability, has said it's appropriate to obscure or redact footage of people inadvertently shown on camera or people in their own homes who aren't part of a police investigation.

However, "once someone is part of a public investigation, arrest or stop, that becomes a public record," Policy Director Pete McRoberts said earlier this year.

The In Focus project is a collaboration of members of the Iowa Newspaper Association and includes reporting from more than 50 reporters from more than 30 Iowa newspapers. Readers who have experienced difficulty obtaining police video in Iowa can contact reporters at policevideotips@inanews.com. Public records requests and data storage/visualization for this project are supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • ‘Knife Fights in a Phone Booth’: Census Will Turn Incumbents Against Each Other

    Bill Clark/GettyWhen the Census Bureau announced on Monday that West Virginia would lose one of its three seats in the U.S. House, Rep. Alex Mooney was prepared.The Republican lawmaker, who has represented central West Virginia for six years, has quietly stockpiled campaign cash while easily dispatching Democratic challengers in this deep red district. He entered 2021 with over $2.7 million in the bank for his campaign, an enormous total for a low-key lawmaker in a safe seat.Call it a rainy day fund for one of the most dreaded kinds of political bad luck that can befall a member of Congress.Every 10 years, when congressional lines are redrawn based on population data from the latest Census, a lawmaker is inevitably placed in a colleague’s district. Those situations can produce the most brutal kind of election contest there is: incumbent versus incumbent. Even the prospect of such a fight has spurred many a member to instead retire early, having found themselves the loser in a game of political musical chairs.Come January 2023, Mooney, apparently, does not want to be the West Virginia member of Congress out of a job. His fellow delegation Republicans—and possible rivals in the not-too-distant future—have campaign war chests a fraction of the size. Rep. Carol Miller, who represents the state’s south, has just $66,000 on hand.Before the Census Bureau’s announcement, Mooney, Miller, and Rep. David McKinley signed a joint statement saying that “at this time, we all plan to seek re-election to Congress” and that they will consider the situation again when the state legislature redraws the map in the fall.But the general rule with these incumbent cage matches, say operatives, is that those who start behind stay behind.“These sorts of things are knife fights in a phone booth,” said Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist who previously worked at the party’s House campaign arm. “You need to move quickly and ruthlessly.”West Virginia will hardly be the only stage for such maneuvering. Six other states will lose a congressional seat, and if the past is any guide, even those representing states that didn’t lose a seat are far from safe.These contests inspire high drama and, often, a unique shock factor. Democrats still talk about the bitter 2012 race between Brad Sherman and Howard Berman, two ideologically similar Los Angeles Democrats, which ended up costing over $15 million. Near the end of the campaign, it even got physical after Sherman, then 58 years old, tried to put Berman, then 71, in a headlock during a debate. Sherman won, and remains in office.In 2022, the stakes for such brutal party civil wars are even higher, because control of the House rests on a razor’s edge. In the last round of redistricting, the GOP held a commanding 50-seat majority; now, Democrats hold a six-seat majority. Every seat will matter, as will every dollar, so leaders in both parties will likely want to head off any potentially wasteful primaries that do not impact the path to the majority.Census Bureau Director Resigns, Effective Inauguration Day“It’s not like anyone is in jeopardy of losing a seat because of a member-on-member primary,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist who worked at the party’s House campaign arm during the 2012 redistricting cycle. “But member-on-member primaries will take up eyeballs, oxygen, and donor interest and divert it away from the competitive races in the fall, where it’s sorely needed.”At this stage, the Census Bureau has only released top-line population figures, so it’s difficult to pinpoint which exact districts could be on the chopping block in the six other states which will lose a seat beyond West Virginia, whose small size makes for a more zero-sum situation. After the last round of redistricting in 2012, there were 10 incumbent-versus-incumbent battles.In Illinois, for example, there’s speculation among party operatives that a GOP-held seat in the state’s more rural south will be axed, or potentially a Democratic-held seat in the suburbs and exurbs of Chicago. In New York, the focus is on red and purple upstate areas with declining population, and in Ohio, buzz on a district loss is centered on the old industrial heart of the state’s northeast. The region’s current representative, Democrat Tim Ryan, launched a U.S. Senate bid on Monday.There are also states where the party in control of government is seen as likely to put two members of the opposite party together to consolidate an advantage. Georgia is not losing a seat, but observers believe Republicans could pit two Democrats, Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, in one district that spans the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Both have raised over $600,000 in the first three months of the year.Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic strategist who has worked on post-redistricting races, said many lawmakers are quietly preparing for these possibilities, knowing that in safe seats their dilemmas won’t land on the radar of party committees that are solely focused on the majority. “That’s why they’ve got to raise the money now, and prepare for the worst,” Trippi said.Party leaders are usually neutral in such races, at least publicly, though there are exceptions. In 2012, Eric Cantor, then the GOP’s second-ranking House leader, cut a $25,000 check to support Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who went on to defeat a fellow GOP incumbent in a primary.Insiders say that on the Democratic side, leaders like President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi might quietly work to preempt bruising battles. “The president could play a useful role in avoiding those kinds of primary fights,” said a former lawmaker who lost their seat in a past round of redistricting, speaking anonymously to discuss dynamics candidly. “She may be the one going to Biden to say, we can avoid a $10 million primary for a seat that’s going to be Democratic."Twitter Goes Crazy for Rhode Island’s Roll-Call CalamariA less gentle touch is likely to be at work on the GOP side. Former President Donald Trump remains the de facto party leader and its most coveted endorsement, and he is hardly shy about blowing up internal party politics, especially as he wages war against those Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal to him.But these races have always been nasty, no matter the party or political atmosphere. In 2012, two Arizona Republicans, Rep. David Schweikert and then-Rep. Ben Quayle, the son of the former vice president, competed in a race that featured allegations that Schweikert traded in innuendo about Quayle’s sexual orientation. Schweikert won.“These primaries lead to long-term animus on both sides because they’re running in a seat they think is theirs,” said Ferguson. “And they're running against someone who they thought was their friend. So it adds a personal touch to the contest.”Monday’s 2020 Census announcement did take some potentially tough primaries off the table. Rhode Island held onto its two House seats, sparing Democratic Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin from a possible head-to-head. Cicilline had banked over $1.1 million for his campaign as of mid-April. And Minnesota will not see a brawl among any of the four Republicans representing districts outside the Twin Cities, a possibility that was brewing before the Census Bureau announced the state would keep all eight of its House seats.For now, West Virginia’s three GOP representatives can begin plotting for possible primaries. But the dozens of members elsewhere are stuck playing the waiting game as their states governments begin the redistricting process.Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican, has over $500,000 banked for his re-election in his west Michigan district, which leans to the right. A nonpartisan commission in Lansing will decide what that district will look like—or if it exists at all—after dropping Michigan from 14 districts to 13.“I'm optimistic,” said Meijer, “that they'll be ensuring that we have maps that are reflective of communities of interest.”—with reporting from Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

    Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. “I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,” said Lowry.

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male partygoer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods speared right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and the host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some partygoers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid: Google and Microsoft bosses pledge support to India

    The Indian-born executives of Google and Microsoft offer the country funding and supplies.

  • DC pays out $1.6m to protesters wrongly arrested at Trump inauguration

    City’s police force accused of mass arrests and violating constitutional rights during 2017 event

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.

  • Joint address 2021: How to watch Biden’s first big speech to Congress

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • ‘Crime against humanity’: Human rights experts issue damning report on police killings of Black Americans

    International commissioners find ‘alarming, national pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force’ in US

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’

  • Andrew Brown autopsy shows ‘kill shot to the back of the head,’ family attorney says

    The private autopsy results were shared Tuesday at an emotional news conference in downtown Elizabeth City.

  • Newsom blasts ‘right-wing power grab’ after recall petition secures enough signatures for vote

    It comes just days after reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her run for governor