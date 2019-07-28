Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited (NSE:FOCUS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited (NSE:FOCUS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Focus Lighting and Fixtures:

0.42 = ₹133m ÷ (₹514m - ₹196m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Focus Lighting and Fixtures has an ROCE of 42%.

Is Focus Lighting and Fixtures's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Focus Lighting and Fixtures's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Electrical industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Focus Lighting and Fixtures's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

The image below shows how Focus Lighting and Fixtures's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Focus Lighting and Fixtures is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Focus Lighting and Fixtures's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Focus Lighting and Fixtures has total liabilities of ₹196m and total assets of ₹514m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Focus Lighting and Fixtures's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.