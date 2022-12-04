Focus Lumber Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.054 (vs RM0.009 in 3Q 2021)

Focus Lumber Berhad (KLSE:FLBHD) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM52.7m (up 140% from 3Q 2021).

Net income: RM11.3m (up by RM9.58m from 3Q 2021).

Profit margin: 21% (up from 7.7% in 3Q 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.054 (up from RM0.009 in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Focus Lumber Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 2.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 8.9% decline forecast for the Forestry industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Forestry industry.

The company's shares are up 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Focus Lumber Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

