Focus: Money, talent flowing into mRNA sector after COVID-19 success

  • FILE PHOTO: Arcturus Therapeutics, RNA medicines company, researches a vaccine for novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FILE PHOTO: Walmart administers COVID-19 vaccines as part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in West Haven
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden visits Pfizer manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan
1 / 3

Focus: Money, talent flowing into mRNA sector after COVID-19 success

FILE PHOTO: Arcturus Therapeutics, RNA medicines company, researches a vaccine for novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
Deena Beasley
·4 min read

By Deena Beasley

(Reuters) - The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) is smoothing the way for using the novel technology not only in other vaccines, but possibly as treatments for cystic fibrosis, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases.

Scientists say mRNA has the potential to target diseases that cannot be reached by conventional drugs.

U.S. emergency authorization of the vaccines - one from Moderna Inc and another from partners Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE – and their gene-based manufacturing processes has shown that the Food and Drug Administration is open to broader use of the previously unproven technology, according to interviews with eight top experts in the field of mRNA.

Billions of dollars in capital have flowed into mRNA-focused companies based on these raised expectations – hundreds of millions in the last few months alone. And with FDA acceptance, the field is attracting top scientific talent, experts said.

"There is more attention and focus on mRNA now that it has proven to be a technology that works," said Glenn Hunzinger, U.S. pharmaceutical and life sciences leader at consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Regulatory authorization of the vaccines "accelerates the process" for other mRNA therapies, providing real-world evidence that it is possible to secure fragile mRNA components during manufacturing and distribution, said Josh Kellar, co-lead of Boston Consulting Group's COVID-19 team.

The technology is often likened to the operating system on a computer, allowing drugmakers to alter their target by inserting new genetic code into a manufactured form of mRNA, a natural chemical messenger that instructs the body to produce specific proteins.

Its advantage in vaccines is versatility and speed compared to standard technology requiring long lead times to produce and purify proteins and create a vaccine.

TREATMENTS REACH HUMAN TESTING

In 2020, given the urgent need created by the coronavirus pandemic, more than $5.2 billion was invested in companies engaged in developing mRNA vaccines and therapeutics - up from $596 million in 2019, according to India-based research firm Roots Analysis.

In just the last three months, mRNA company CureVac NV raised $518 million, Arcturus Therapeutics Holding raised $150 million and Gilead Sciences Inc agreed to a therapeutic HIV vaccine deal worth up to $785 million to mRNA company Gritstone Oncology.

Over 150 mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are in development globally, Roots Analysis said. Most are still in early animal testing, but more than 30 have reached human testing.

mRNA can be very difficult to work with, making future successes with treatments uncertain.

Instructions from mRNA are fleeting and non-specific about where in the body it goes, which works well when directing cells to make a harmless fragment of the coronavirus to trigger an immune response. It is more difficult to send those orders to a specific tissue, like the lungs or heart muscle, which requires different delivery methods or encapsulation to protect the fragile mRNA molecule.

Most of last year's funding went to COVID-19 projects but enabled companies to also push forward with other disease categories.

Moderna, for instance, is working on treatments for heart disease, cancer, and rare diseases. Its most advanced non-COVID program is a vaccine for cytomegalovirus, the leading cause of birth defects in the United States.

Translate Bio Inc may be the first to market with an mRNA treatment if its inhaled drug for cystic fibrosis is shown to succeed at delivering instructions to make a protein known as CFTR to the lungs, according to Chief Executive Ron Renaud.

The company expects to have interim results from a mid-stage trial in the second quarter of this year. If safety and efficacy results are encouraging, it would conduct a larger trial and then potentially apply for U.S. approval.

People with cystic fibrosis, a life-shortening lung disease, have mutations in the CFTR gene that cause the protein to malfunction or not be made at all, leading to a buildup of thick mucus, which causes lung infections and other serious health complications.

"Most drugs treat the downstream effects of disease ... mRNA is in the business of replacing what's missing," said Joe Payne, CEO of Arcturus, which is working to develop mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and influenza, as well as medicines for liver disease and cystic fibrosis.

Dr. Drew Weissman, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, is one of the two scientists credited with a groundbreaking 2005 discovery of how to alter the molecular structure of mRNA to keep it stable enough to get past the body's defenses.

In the past nine months, Weissman said 20 companies working in the field of mRNA have asked him to join their boards of directors, and the number of labs asking to collaborate with Penn on mRNA work has nearly tripled.

As fields like cell therapy start to mature, scientists angling for cutting-edge jobs are reaching out to mRNA companies, said Jacob Becraft, CEO at Strand Therapeutics, which is working on technology to control the activity of mRNA therapies.

"A lot of those people are inbounding to my inbox," he said.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Leaving Afghanistan under Trump deal could spur chaos, U.S. commanders say

    In Afghanistan, Taliban militants could threaten major cities unless President Biden's administration can progress on a peace deal by May, top U.S. commanders said.

  • Treatment for COVID-19 is better than a year ago, but it still has a long way to go

    Care for people infected by the coronavirus has improved, but in the past 12 months, it's been largely trial and error. That's led to missed opportunities to ease suffering, experts say.

  • South Korean province orders COVID testing for foreigners, sparking complaints of xenophobia

    South Korea's most populous province has ordered all of its foreign workers to be tested for COVID-19 by March 22, sparking complaints of long lines and logistical problems, as well as of implicit xenophobia in government messaging. Last week, Gyeonggi province issued a sweeping administrative order mandating all international workers be tested after at least 275 foreigners tested positive, many in outbreaks at manufacturing plants. The province says the order covers roughly 85,000 registered foreigners as well as an unknown number of potential undocumented workers, while those who don't comply could face fines of up to 3 million won ($2,640).

  • Going to college over Zoom is exhausting. It's worse in a 16-hour time difference: 'I feel like a vampire'

    Stuck overseas, thousands of students are taking classes into the wee hours of the night, desperate to keep up with their classmates.

  • Kenya withdraws from ICJ case over Somalia sea border at last minute

    Hearings at the world court over the maritime dispute are due to start on Monday.

  • In photos: Thousands rally in Australia as sexual misconduct claims cloud government

    Thousands of protesters rallied across Australia on Monday against the sexual abuse and harassment of women — driven by allegations centered on Australia's Parliament, per the Guardian. Why it matters: Many are angry at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, after Attorney General Christian Porter was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a teenager in 1988, Reuters notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The 43 protests planned across the country are likely to heap more pressure on Morrison — who has refused to consider an investigation into Porter, after police closed theirs citing a lack of information. Porter has denied the allegation and said he will not step down.Morrison's Defense Minister Linda Reynolds is facing calls to resign for failing to report that a government staffer came to her with another allegation of rape against an unnamed colleague. Reynolds and Porter are both on sick leave, per Reuters.The two developments have spurred a reckoning and national conversation on the sexual misconduct of Australia's most powerful politicians. For the record: Mass gatherings are able to take place in Australia as it has largely contained COVID-19 cases to quarantine hotels, where travelers newly arrived in the country stay before entering the wider community.There were no community infections reported in Australia Monday, despite a Sydney quarantine hotel security guard testing positive for the virus Saturday — ending the city's 55-day run of zero local cases.In photos: Thousands rally for justice for women People attend a protest against sexual violence and gender inequality in Victoria's state capital, Melbourne. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images Protesters in King George Square in Queensland's state capital, Brisbane. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images Protesters attend a demonstration in the New South Wales state capitol, Sydney. Photo: Steven Saphore/AFP via Getty Images Protesters march in Brisbane. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images Protesters in Sydney. Photo: Steven SaphoreAFP via Getty Images A protester in Canberra wearing a mask of Morrison. Photo: Jamila Toderas/Getty ImagesThe signs said it today in Adelaide - raw, witty, emotional and fierce @march4justiceau #March4Justice #EnoughisEnougth #Equality #HearUsRoar #EndViolenceAgainstWomen #WomenSupportingWomen pic.twitter.com/R8zUgYyqaq— Kara Jung (@karajung) March 15, 2021 A genuinely inspiring turnout to the #march4justice in Hobart today. Fantastic speakers - appropriately capped off by a fired-up Australian of the Year Grace Tame - and a commitment from attendees to not let the issue of the structural inequalities faced by women rest. pic.twitter.com/Ph5W44NN3y— Kris McCracken (@Kris_McCracken) March 15, 2021 Hundreds of people have gathered at Raintree Park in the Darwin CBD for the #March4Justice rally.@TheNTNews pic.twitter.com/xGmdd4hyoG— Judith Aisthorpe (@JudithAisthorpe) March 15, 2021 #march4justice thread in Melbourne.This is a list of names of all the women in Australia killed from gendered violence since 2008. 👇 pic.twitter.com/CgcJcqsB8t— Antoun Issa (@antissa) March 15, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with details from the protests and more photos.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

    A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

  • Chris Perez Shares How Selena Quintanilla Would React to Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award

    Chris Perez, the husband of the late Selena Quintanilla, shared how touched he was that the Grammys honored the singer with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Scroll to read his message.

  • Why Europe may no longer be a COVID-19 infection barometer for the U.S.

    Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has looked toward Europe to get a sense of where the United States was heading in terms of COVID-19 infection levels. Generally, the U.S. was about "three to four weeks" behind the continent. But now it looks like the "tables have turned," Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. Several European countries, including Italy, are experiencing another surge in cases, but Gottlieb thinks the U.S. may avoid a similar outcome because "we're vaccinating so much more aggressively" than the European Union and some national governments in Europe, which have been slow to ramp up their rollouts. "I think we're in a different situation," Gottlieb said. Should the US anticipate a similar lockdown as Europe's? “I think the tables have turned and I think we're ahead of Europe because we're vaccinating so much more aggressively,” @ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan. "Eastern Europe looks very bad right now. Italy looks bad.” pic.twitter.com/M4b4n3EB64 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 14, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilEddie Murphy reveals that working on 'sh---y' movies made him so depressed that he stopped acting for 8 yearsWhat the U.S. owes Iran

  • Tanzania's president is one of the world's most prominent Covid-deniers - and now he may be hospitalized with Covid

    The president was last seen in public 17 days ago and his disappearance has sparked speculation about his health.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise

    Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country's largest city as security forces killed more protesters in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup. At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent group tracking the toll of the violence. Most of those killed — 34 — were in Yangon, where two townships, Hlaing Thar Yar and neighboring Shwepyitha were being placed under martial law.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • CBS launched an internal review after Sharon Osbourne's tense exchange with Sheryl Underwood over her support for Piers Morgan

    Sharon Osbourne defended her "friend" Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle against her "The Talk" co-host.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly not breaking up but 'working through some things'

    Jennifer Lopez is filming in the Dominican Republic and Alex Rodriguez is in Miami, but they're not breaking up - they're reportedly working things out.

  • Tory rebellion over lockdown easing looms

    Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion next week from dozens of Conservative MPs over extending lockdown laws in England. The Coronavirus Act has to be extended for another six months from March 25 while other lockdown measures are due to expire on March 31. Downing Street sources indicated that MPs will be given votes on both early next week before Parliament is due to rise for the Easter recess. Speaking in the Commons on Feb 21 Mr Johnson told MPs that “yes indeed... there will of course be another vote in this House about these measures before Easter”. The measures are not amendable so MPs will be faced with having to extend the Coronavirus Act powers by six months until September, even though the PM wants to lift lockdown restrictions in England in June.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.