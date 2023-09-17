IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week's top stories
Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Terri Austin & Mike Murphy
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a lower court ruling that prohibited White House officials from communicating with social media companies.
Unity has temporarily closed its offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas and canceled a town hall meeting after receiving death threats. The company made the call as a precaution against possible retribution after it announced a contentious change to its business model this week.
"I cant NOT do this." The post Woman ‘on the cusp’ reveals the ‘dead giveaway’ to distinguish Gen Zers from Millennials: ‘just analyze how they pose in photos’ appeared first on In The Know.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.
The shelter component in the latest Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August from the previous month.
Who wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson? Why was Wilmer Valderrama name-checked? Here's the latest nearly one week after the "That 70's Show" star's sentencing.
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
"Sound of Freedom," "Spider-Verse" and a resurgent "Elemental" helped power a $4B summer. And then there was "The Flash."
Baidu has made ERNIE Bot, its generative AI product and large language model, generally available to the public through various app stores and its website. The company also plans to release a string of AI apps it says will allow folks "to fully experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory."
Manhattan federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are separately investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project that is described internally as a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter. WSJ reported in July that Tesla board members were investigating potential misuse of company resources on the project, known as "Project 42," and whether Musk was personally involved. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, WSJ's sources said.
"Whether or not they share my DNA isn’t the end-all, be-all," one man tells Yahoo Life.
Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai, an Austin, Texas-based startup, wants to change that.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.