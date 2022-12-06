A focus on Russell Wilson’s bathrooms illustrates how bad things are for Broncos

There is a lot of history associated with the date Sept. 17.

On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed by delegates. On that date 1862, the Battle of Antietam was the bloodiest day of fighting in the Civil War.

Closer to home, Charlie Finley paid the Beatles to play in Kansas City on Sept. 17, 1964. And on that date in 2015, the Denver Broncos defeated the Chiefs 31-24.

That’s noteworthy because it’s the last time the Broncos have beaten the Chiefs. Since that loss, the Chiefs have defeated Denver an astounding 13 consecutive times and lead the all-time series 68-55.

The Broncos will try to end that skid Sunday when they play host to the Chiefs. Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m., and the game will air on KCTV (Ch. 5).

Here’s a quick look at the Broncos.

Wilson’s TDs to bathrooms

When the Broncos traded for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and gave him a five-year, $245 million contract extension, visions of playoffs danced in the heads of Denver fans.

Instead, Wilson has had the worst season of his career. He has thrown just eight touchdown passes in 11 games, and it’s led to bathroom humor, just not the kind you might expect.

A Twitter user noted that Wilson moved into a massive home in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and it has a dozen bathrooms. Will Wilson throw as many touchdown passes as bathrooms in his home? That’s what a former Pro Football Focus writer is tracking, to the chagrin of Broncos fans.

I hate it here… Caleb Williams 2024 https://t.co/nNS7399mWn — Sean (@seanemmerson22) December 5, 2022

The Broncos, 3-9, have the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL (13.8 points per game) and they already have been eliminated from the AFC West race.

The defense

Denver’s defense is ranked second, allowing 17 points per game this season. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown just nine touchdown passes against the Broncos, the fewest any defense has allowed. Denver’s pass defense is ranked third overall and the rushing defense is sixth in the NFL.

Pro Football Reference noted Denver is blitzing on 32.7% of dropbacks, the fourth most in the NFL. The Broncos are third in the NFL in third-down conversions allowed (31.9%), per Team Rankings. Denver is first in allowing the lowest percentage of touchdowns on opponent red-zone trips (32.1%).