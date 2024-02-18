IN Focus: This week's winners and losers
Who had the best (and worst) week in the news?
Here are the best and worst of 2024 Super Bowl commercials.
We did the legwork for you and compiled the sweetest bargains that you can shop this holiday weekend.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands like Apple, Bose and iRobot.
The strength of the stock market seems in conflict with the plethora of news headlines on companies announcing layoffs.
Jay Powell's political conundrum is getting more challenging with each new week of 2024.
Deals include $700 off a dazzling 4K TV and a $130 discount on a convenient touchscreen Chromebook.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
We even spotted an Isaac Mizrahi puffer coat for nearly 50% off and a Dooney & Bourke crossbody for just $178.
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
Here's what the latest health news says about exercise, depression and more.
This week's TMA: Zuckerberg thinks the Quest 3 is a 'better product' than Apple's Vision Pro, Waymo robotaxis crash into the same pickup truck, twice, United Airlines grounds new Airbus fleet over no smoking sign law.
Headwinds such as elevated prices compared to gas vehicles, higher financing costs, and lack of charging infrastructure among other issues have put a lid on EV growth in the US. But on the flip side, it’s an extremely advantageous time for consumers looking to buy or lease an EV.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that can help you pay for a large purchase or pay down a balance transfer without accruing more interest.
With amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides, the Augustinus Bader formula promises shiny, healthy hair.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
'Clustering' is the act of intentionally displaying a clutter of meaningful items, usually on a bedside table or vanity. When one creator decided to dedicate an Instagram account to strangers' clustering, her submissions exploded.
This week, we drive the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Kia Seltos and Subaru WRX, and discuss Chrysler's Halcyon EV, electric Kia Stinger replacement and more.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
If AI in 2023 was all about the big companies like Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, 2024 is shaping up to be about the smaller players catching the wave.