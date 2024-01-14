IN Focus: This week's winners and losers
Who had the best (and worst) week in politics?
The Chiefs' defense did a great job limiting the Dolphins.
Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.
In a new letter to the agency’s Inspector general, Senator Ron Wyden, called for an investigation into “the SEC’s apparent failure to follow cybersecurity best practices.”
Some gadgets just make you say... 'y tho?'
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
Ten of TuSimple's autonomous big rigs are set to be auctioned off later this month, just a few weeks after the self-driving trucking startup that went public in 2021 announced it was exiting the U.S. market. The trucks, along with a slew of research and development equipment and office supplies, will be sold off in two online auctions. A spokesperson for the auction company confirmed 10 trucks will "initially" be sold.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
This year's Awesome Games Done Quick charity speedrun marathon starts on Sunday, January 14. Here's how to watch it and how to donate to Prevent Cancer Foundation.
At CES 2024, the Pebble Flow is showing how you can really optimize an RV to work in the age of electric vehicles.
The former U.S. Open champion was playing through terrifying symptoms during most of last season.
Presenting our 12 honorees, plus the winner of our best in show award.
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed price increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.
Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.