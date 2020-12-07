Focus on the Workplace of the Future at MOMENTUM Virtual Forum from Reuters Events

CompTIA's Charles Eaton and other industry executives will explore how the creative use of technology is reshaping the way we do business

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation prompted by unexpected events altered the landscape of work in 2020. At this week's MOMENTUM Virtual Forum from Reuters Events, executives from CompTIA and other leading organizations will explore which of these changes are permanent and how the creative use of technology will impact the workplace in 2021 and beyond.

Innovation must be accompanied by new thinking and strategies for employee recruitment and retention.

Charles Eaton, CompTIA's executive vice president for social innovation and CEO of Creating IT Futures, will moderate the panel session titled "Nurturing the Technology Workforce and Workplaces of the Future". CIOs from Facebook and Zoom and the chief data officer and general manager for BitlyIQ are scheduled to participate.

The session is set for 2:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 9, the opening day of the two-day MOMENTUM Virtual forum. The event features a stellar lineup of board-level executives and aims to attract more than 10,000 attendees in a bid to overcome today's global challenges and build a better future through technology.

"Companies in virtually every industry were forced by the pandemic to adjust the way they operated, which for many meant accelerating their use of technology to support these changes," Eaton said. "Some of these changes are now ingrained in the way business is done, but more innovation is on the horizon. Our panel will discuss why organizations must continue to reimagine how to use technology and more importantly, how innovation must be accompanied by new thinking and strategies for employee recruitment and retention."

Reuters Events' MOMENTUM Virtual Forum is the place to discuss changing consumer behavior, new offerings and business models as well as future technological innovation. Together we can challenge the possible and determine technology's future impact, making our world a better place. Visit MOMENTUM for complete details on this new industry-defining technology virtual forum.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org .

