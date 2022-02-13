Focusing on local Pensacola entrepreneurs reaps the most rewards | The Spring

It has been wonderful to see positive changes in Pensacola the past decade, and at Studer Community Institute, we get to see so much of that in our business community.

Whether it’s new businesses opening seems to be no better time than now to become an entrepreneur in Pensacola.

Metrics are the driving force behind all that we do at SCI. Recently, the Harvard Business Review wrote about entrepreneurship revitalizing local communities.

The Spring’s mission is to empower, connect and grow small businesses in the Pensacola community by serving as the front door to entrepreneurship.

HBR conducted an eight-year study to analyze what forms of entrepreneurial support provided the most impact on the Detroit community. Two different organizations were studied:

A traditional accelerator that worked with high-growth potential ventures with the ability to attract investors A more non-traditional incubator that encouraged startups to take advantage of local resources for support

Through years of research and detailed analysis, they found that the non-traditional incubator generated business ventures that scaled deep in the Detroit ecosystem and made more of an impact on the community.

Scaling deep means these businesses grew deeply and slowly rather than broadly and quickly, like an accelerator. While these ventures didn’t expand their market reach outside of the Detroit area, they were able to implement specific solutions to help solve local problems and thus creating more change in their community.

When reading the Harvard Business Review article, I couldn’t help but think of Pensacola. How are we supporting entrepreneurs in our community to enact change here? While it’s always exciting to see a local company take off and expand nationally, don’t we want to see direct impact in our community too? This isn’t something we’re able to solve overnight, it takes continuous effort to provide entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed, and I think we are on the right path in Pensacola through resources and organizations that are doing that work now.

In 2019, SCI surveyed more than 130 local entrepreneurs to better understand the type of support needed. We found that the top three needs of entrepreneurs in the community were:

Mentorship Funding A clear, well-marketed path to the ecosystem

In 2019, SCI launched The Spring Entrepreneur Hub. The Spring’s mission is to empower, connect and grow small businesses in the Pensacola community by serving as the front door to entrepreneurship.

At The Spring, we provide mentorship to local small businesses through our Venture Mentoring Service, a team mentoring program that is based on the successful model developed at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Thirty-six local experts participate in the program to bring unprecedented support and guidance to 20 local companies. Our amazing mentors provided more than 305 hours of free help to our companies. In return, we saw these businesses create 63 jobs — an 86.3% percent increase over the year prior — and increase their collective monthly revenue by 62.9%. Those are huge steps in the right direction and metrics we love to see.

DC Reeves, chief entrepreneur officer at The Spring Entrepreneur Hub, presents Jan. 10, 2020, to potential mentors for the organization.

Last year, we helped 83 entrepreneurs who called on us and connected them to other resources and organizations — similar to the incubator in Detroit that focuses on utilizing resources that currently exist.

We have a supportive ecosystem in Pensacola filled with various resources and organizations like FloridaWest EDA, CO:LAB, The Jetty IoT, Startups on the Blocks, Gulf Coast Minority Chamber, Greater Pensacola Chamber, the Small Business Development Center at UWF and many more. At The Spring, we help by collaborating with these resources and pointing entrepreneurs in the right direction.

The Pensacola area will continue to see growth by investing in current entrepreneur support systems and by encouraging a spirit of entrepreneurship. By scaling deep, not just scaling up, we will be able to see more change and improvement in our community.

Gracie Price is the entrepreneurial manager at The Spring.

