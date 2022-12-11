Focusrite plc Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) just released its full-year report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.0% to hit UK£184m. Focusrite reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) UK£0.42, which was a notable 10% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Focusrite

Taking into account the latest results, Focusrite's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be UK£180.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 16% to UK£0.36 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£181.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.33 in 2023. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Focusrite's earnings potential following these results.

The average the analysts price target fell 14% to UK£12.01, suggesting thatthe analysts have other concerns, and the improved earnings per share outlook was not enough to allay them. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Focusrite at UK£15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£10.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.9% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 24% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 1.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that Focusrite's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Focusrite's earnings potential next year. They also made no changes to their revenue estimates, implying the business is not expected to experience any major impacts to the sales trajectory in the near term, even though sales are expected to trail the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Focusrite's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Focusrite going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Focusrite that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here