Foes Can't Stop Mocking Trump's 'Mini-Me' Mount Rushmore Featuring His Face

Critics on Twitter can’t stop chuckling about Donald Trump’s very cheesy mini Mount Rushmore — with his face added — sitting in his Mar-a-Lago office.

The sculpture of the fake Mount Rushmore carved with the heads of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln — and Trump — was spotted by just about everyone in recently tweeted photos.

The bronze “Trumpmore” can be seen in a corner of the shot taken when Trump was awarded an honorary black belt earlier this week — on the same day that acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhousevisited the former president.

Trump boasted about one day being up on Mount Rushmore with the greats before he took over the national monument for a campaign speech last July 3. He had previously called for fireworks there at a height of fire season. (There hadn’t been fireworks since 2009 because of environmental concerns.)

“What can burn? It’s stone, you know, it’s stone,” Trump said at the time. It’s stone surrounded by dry brush and trees.

Despite raging cases of COVID-19, no masks or social distancing were required at the highly controversial event with a packed crowd of thousands.

The sculpture in his Mar-a-Lago office — which is tricked out to resemble the White House Oval Office — was given to him by South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem last year (though at the time she indicated it was much bigger).

South Dakota artist Lee Leuning, who made the gifted bronze along with Sherri Treeby, confirmed the piece was theirs to The Daily Beast.

Trump has claimed he was “totally joking” about joining the legendary presidents on the mount. But a White House aide reportedly contacted Noem’s office about how a president might join the others.

Noem spilled in 2018 that the first time Trump shared his dream with her in the Oval Office, she thought he was joking, the Argus Leader reported.

“Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?” he allegedly asked Noem, who was still in Congress at the time and running for governor.

“I started laughing,” she recounted. “He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”

It was all too, too much for Twitter critics when they saw the Mount Rushmore dream living on in the fake Florida Oval Office.

In the past, Trump hung fake Time magazine covers announcing him as its Person of The Year at his golf resorts. Time asked Trump to take them down.

The sad Mount Rushmore sculpture recalls one the best scenes in the classic mockumentary rock film “This Is Spinal Tap,” when the band orders a massive Stonehenge for their performance, and it turns out instead to be 18 inches high.

