Fog causing schools to issue 2-hour delay

(WJW) – Several schools in Northeast Ohio have announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday.

The delays come as thick fog has settled in across the area making visibility on some roadways tough. The picture below shows I-77 in Summit County shortly after 5 a.m.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all counties away from the lake until 11 a.m. Visibility of a 1/4 mile or less is possible.

