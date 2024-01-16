Fog cloaks Lee County streets after rain deluge early in week

The whacky weather continues for Southwest Florida as the area was blanketed with fog Tuesday morning. Southwest Florida has been seeing an El Nino affect throughout the region. Parts of Cape Coral, Fort Myers and North Fort Myers saw a deluge of rain on Monday that flooded streets and vehicles. Rain continued to saturate the area on Tuesday afternoon.

