Modernity

Specializing in rare and high-end furniture and objects by some of the most revered Scandinavian designers of the 20th century, the Stockholm gallery has a strong emphasis on postwar design. A pair of Alvar Aalto “Armchairs Paimio, No. 41,” designed for Artek between 1931 and 1932, sat majestically in the booth ($80,000). Nearby, a magnificent “Flora” Cabinet by Josef Frank for Svenskt Tenn from the 1930s was on display ($140,000).