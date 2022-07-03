Fog harvested in Chile

Reuters

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and could not rule out it was an "act of terrorism". Copenhagen police said officers had been sent to Field's mall in the city after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside the centre to stay put and await assistance. Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.