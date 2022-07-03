Fog harvested in Chile
At the top of the Cerro Grande ecological reserve in the town of Ovalle, Chile, water is harvested through a "fog catcher" system. The collected water is used for irrigation and brewing beer.
At the top of the Cerro Grande ecological reserve in the town of Ovalle, Chile, water is harvested through a "fog catcher" system. The collected water is used for irrigation and brewing beer.
Rain chances move out but fog moves in
Most bighead carp are dull gray in color but this one caught at Reelfoot Lake had dazzling white and yellow features
Original Full Monty film star Hugo Speer has been removed from the Disney+ reboot series following allegations of “inappropriate conduct,” our sister site Deadline reported Saturday. The streamer said in a statement that it had been “made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production. As is […]
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and could not rule out it was an "act of terrorism". Copenhagen police said officers had been sent to Field's mall in the city after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside the centre to stay put and await assistance. Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.
Officials say it’s circulating and a matter of time before a case is reported.
Ultimately many of the ecothrillers got some things right: Inequality in power, wealth and privilege remain at the heart of our society
This is the proper way to get ready for the Genesis Scottish Open and the 150th British Open.
As a new state law dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act” took effect Friday, businesses and a university professor continued battling to block its restrictions on how race-related concepts can be addressed in workplace training and schools.
Derek Jeter's first significant hire when he was leading the Miami Marlins is no longer with the club. The Marlins said they parted ways with Gary Denbo, who had been the team's vice president of player development and scouting. Jeter left the Marlins in February after 4 1/2 years as CEO and one of the shareholders in the ownership group.
Times outdoors columnist Mike Barcaskey writes that turkeys are the latest to land in the sights of the Game Commission.
Your iron is going to become obsolete when you get your hands on this Downy wrinkle-releasing spray.
Ricky Martin was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico, the latest legal trouble the Puerto Rican singer has found himself in after his former manager announced a $3 million lawsuit last week.
Harper is a 2-year-old female mix that can be adopted from Pet Refuge.
The Chevrolet Bolt EUV offers 247 miles of driving range and a compact size, but it can't charge as quickly as rivals.
Spend the dog days of summer inside watching classics like "Mean Girls," "Goodfellas," and "Big Daddy."
A Japanese air attack on Coldwater turns out to be movie planes flying through.
Can transit officials make buses and trains safer without more police? A new program will put 300 unarmed ambassadors as violence rises on the system.
The incident began around 10:30 this morning when Chatham County Police Department officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the Interstate 95 and Highway 204 area.
State legislatures will be in the spotlight as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving the power to regulate abortion to states.
Dermatologist Dr. Tracy Ringo has some tips to keep your skin safe from the sun this summer.