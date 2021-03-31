Fog line graze grounds for traffic stop, appeals court rules in precedent-setting case

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·2 min read

Mar. 31—Even touching tires to a fog line is adequate grounds for a traffic stop, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in a precedent-setting opinion stemming from a Blue Earth County DWI case.

The Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Mankato man's DWI conviction and driver's license suspension. The man had appealed claiming a traffic stop on Highway 14 in 2019 was unconstitutional.

Francis Christopher Soucie was charged with misdemeanor DWI in September 2019. A State Patrol trooper stopped him on Highway 14 in Mankato and a breathalyzer showed he had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.09, according to court documents.

Soucie asked Blue Earth County District Judge Krista Jass to dismiss the case, but the judge declined. Kass found Soucie guilty and sentenced him to probation.

Soucie appealed, arguing the stop was unconstitutional because the trooper did not have enough reason to stop him.

The appeals court disagreed and upheld the conviction as well as the suspension of Soucie's license.

The appeal got a bit complicated because the trooper's testimony and her squad video indicated Soucie's vehicle initially crossed fully over the fog line. The appeals court has already ruled that is a good enough reason to pull him over.

But Jass' ruling rejecting Soucie's challenge concentrated on a later moment when some of Soucie's tires only touched the inside of the fog line.

The appeals court thus limited its review to that moment as well and decided that too constituted a violation of state law requiring drivers to stay in their lane.

"When an officer sees that a car's tires even merely graze the inside edge of the fog line, she can usually be sure — and for our purposes, she at least has reasonable ground to suspect — that part of the car has moved from the lane, violating the statute," the ruling states.

The trooper thus had a legally valid reason to stop Soucie, the ruling concluded.

The appellate judges classified their ruling as "precedential," meaning the decision may be used to help decide future similar cases.

Recommended Stories

  • Teen witness in Chauvin trial apologizes to Floyd

    The teenager who shot the widely seen video of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer charged in his death testified Tuesday, apologizing to Floyd for not doing more. But she says she knows it wasn't up to her to save him. (March 30)

  • Man arrested for alleged Pokémon card heist

    The 28-year-old man allegedly stole cards worth over $9,000 in value in order to pay off debt. The post Man arrested for alleged Pokémon card heist appeared first on In The Know.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: 9-year-old, teen who recorded video of George Floyd's death among witnesses

    Four witnesses have testified Tuesday in the Derek Chauvin trial, including two teens who recorded video of George Floyd. Latest updates.

  • UN inquiry finds French air strike killed Mali civilians

    France's defence ministry disputes the findings, saying its forces targeted "terrorists".

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Every anti-trans bill US lawmakers introduced this year, from banning medication to jail time for doctors

    This year, 28 states will vote on bills to curb the rights of transgender adults and children, covering medication access, sports, and bathrooms.

  • Blue Jays' 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin

    The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fliorida, because of COVID-19 restrictions. Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay. Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center.

  • Nike sneakers are on sale from $30 at Nordstrom Rack right now

    Nike sneakers are on sale at Nordstrom Rack from as low as $30—find the details here.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • US orders some diplomats to leave Myanmar as unrest grows

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered non-essential U.S. diplomats and their families to leave Myanmar, as a deadly government crackdown on demonstrators protesting last month’s coup intensifies. The department also reiterated an earlier warning for Americans not to travel to Myanmar, also known as Burma. “The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials,” the statement said.

  • NHS uses AI scan to detect hidden heart disease

    The technology will help doctors warn patients years before a heart attack strikes.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Suez Canal fallout: What caused the Ever Given's grounding? Answer will be expensive for some

    The impact of the Suez Canal calamity, which halted travel through one of the world's most vital shipping passages, will be felt for weeks, months or years.

  • Stranded Suez ship is finally freed

    The massive cargo ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal since last has week has finally been freed, and the huge backlog of other vessels - hundreds of them - waiting to pass through is starting to move again.That's according to the canal authority on Monday.The 430-yard-behemoth, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on the 23rd of March when it ran aground, blocking a trade route which is used by about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic for six days, and costing the canal $14-$15 million a day. Marcus Baker is the head of marine and cargo at Marsh Incorporated. He says it highlights the importance - and vulnerability - of the world’s global supply chain."I mean, this is a very significant maritime artery, one of only two major canals in the world that operate in this way in terms of moving ships from one ocean to another.""Now, you've got to remember that 90% of the world's goods are moved by ship. That's why the maritime industry is still so incredibly important for global trade. So any blockage of any kind that delays things has an unprecedented impact on global trade, and that's exactly what we've seen in the last week."The Suez Canal Authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, has said that investigations will show that the organization wasn't responsible for the incident.After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the authority and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, according to marine and shipping sources.The Ever Given is now being moved to a lake that sits along the canal for inspection.Admiral Rabie has also said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the traffic jam of other ships. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on effects on global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Pakistan's outgoing Finance Minister tests positive for COVID-19, as hospitals near capacity

    Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours, a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he himself had contracted the virus. Shaikh was removed from his post as finance minister on Monday, over concerns about rising inflation in the country.

  • Shorthanded Panthers get another gutsy win, but add Anthony Duclair to growing injury list

    The Florida Panthers were on their way to another one of those victories Joel Quenneville would classify among the most rewarding in a season when another frustrating break came their way.