Fog for some Monday, another run at 60° later this week possible
Meteorologist Ethan Rosuck is tracking more mild days this week. Our snowpack will continue dwindling with the warm temperatures.
Will Zalatoris revealed on Sunday that a close family member died unexpectedly on Thursday. “This whole week was for her.”
Hideki Matsuyama pulled out two ridiculous shots and nearly matched the course record at Riviera Country Club on Sunday afternoon.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
A 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT, twin of the Dodge Stealth, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Eva Maydell is a Bulgarian politician and a member of European Parliament. In 2019, Maydell was re-elected to Parliament, where she continues to serve on the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and on the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE).
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”