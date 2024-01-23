Fog will replace icy roads as warmer temperaures arrive in South Bend area this weekend

Pedestrians took to salt-covered streets on Broadway west of Fellows Street to walk Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, as overnight rain with temperatures at the freezing point made for icy conditions.

Tuesday morning's slippery weather is expected to be a thing of the past Wednesday as a gradual warming trend should improve the South Bend area's recovery from the recent bitter cold and the wet, icy conditions. Fog, however, will accompany those rising temperatures.

Tuesday morning greeted the South Bend area with widespread cancellations of schools and delays caused by the icing up of the roadways with light rain hitting the ground and freezing on untreated roads and sidewalks.

A semi-truck crash into a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway closed those areas between Michigan Street and Ironwood Drive early Tuesday morning. Secondary roads left untreated fared the worst when it came to icing.

Pedestrians took to the streets to walk because the salted pavement gave better traction than the untreated sidewalks.

WNDU-TV Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer said on the station's website that impacts from icy roads should end by Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-30s into Tuesday night with drizzle and foggy conditions.

Two South Bend Street Department salt trucks work in tandem on Lafayette Boulevard near Wayne Street on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, as overnight rain with temperatures at the freezing point made for icy conditions.

Wednesday morning's commute is expected to be foggy with rain, but Whitmyer stressed that temperatures well above 32 will keep the rain from freezing. The high temperatures on Wednesday will reach 38.

Fog is expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday, but the winter warming trend will persist with a Thursday high of 42.

The National Weather Service-South Bend says moderate high temperatures of 38-40 degrees through Monday will come with cloudy skies, with just a slight chance of rain over that period.

