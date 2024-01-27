Fog tonight then storms
Look for patchy dense fog through early morning
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Learn the differences between payday loans and personal loans, the pros and cons of each, and how to find the best loan.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
Wondering about metal credit cards? Here’s how they work, their benefits and drawbacks, and who they’re right for.
Looking for fast, flavorful plant-based dishes? You can get them delivered to your door every week, no shopping —or cooking — required.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
From comfortable supportive strapless bras to lacy bandeaus, these are the best strapless bras according to experts.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
Grab an amazing deal on denim from the Griselda star's line that will make you look — and feel — your best.
Experts say that recent, unexplained weight loss is a "well-known phenomenon" associated with cancer. But other health conditions can cause weight loss as well.
Gravel said her facial paralysis "took me for a loop." People within the Bell's palsy community are glad she's speaking out.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
MarketWatch studied vehicle search trends across the country, and the brands that got the most and least attention might surprise you.