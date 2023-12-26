Fog persist across southern Ontario Christmas evening, dicey travel conditions

Click here to view the video

Fog advisories remain spread across southern Ontario through Christmas evening into the day on Tuesday.

Monday evening

Fog will persist throughout the day on Monday, gradually increasing in intensity around the Golden Horseshoe region. As the dangerously thick fog continues to build, visibility will decrease sharply, sometimes giving near zero visibility.

Fog conditions Mon Dec 25 2023

Near zero visibility can be worse than even the most severe blizzards so extreme caution must be taken when out on the roads. If you don't have your own reindeer with a glowing nose, make sure to turn on your vehicle's fog lights and slow down when visibility is low.

Tuesday and beyond

The fog is forecast to stick around across a wide swath of southern Ontario, extending into eastern Ontario as well.

Fog conditions Tues Dec 26 2023

The fog will then make way for some showers to develop in the afternoon on Tuesday. Southern Ontario will continue to see soggy weather as steadier rainfall moves across Lake Ontario on Wednesday.

Throughout the next couple of days, over 10-20 mm of rainfall is likely for most regions of southern Ontario, with locally high amounts in the Niagara region and around Lake Ontario.

S ON precipitation Dec 26 2023

Daytime highs will continue to be above average for much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) through to Thursday.

Keep checking back with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather across southern Ontario.