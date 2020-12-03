UPDATE -- Fogo de Chão Welcomes the Holidays With All New To-Go Offerings

Fogo de Chao
·4 min read

Fogo’s first-ever Holiday To-Go packages and catering options bring indulgence and joy to any gathering

Holiday To-Go

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With family and friends seeking innovative ways to safely and joyously celebrate this holiday season, Fogo de Chão welcomes guests to eat, drink and be merry at home, on the go or at any of its U.S locations with seasonal offerings, catering and Holiday To-Go packages.

“Community and togetherness are the heart and soul of Fogo – especially during the holidays – and with the unforeseen circumstances of this year, we all deserve the chance to safely come together with loved ones and enjoy the indulgent flavors of the season,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Whether guests choose to join us in-restaurant or celebrate from home, we look forward to bringing joy to their tables this holiday.”

Available starting Monday, Nov. 30, Fogo’s new Holiday To-Go package serves up to six people starting at $130 and can be ordered for pickup or delivery from all Fogo locations while supplies last*. This limited-time package includes a choice of any fire-roasted meat – from Roasted Turkey, Prime Lamb Steak, Picanha and more – plus Brazilian takes on classic holiday sides, including Sweet Potato Casserole, Brazilian Sausage & Apple Dressing, Sautéed Asparagus, Cranberry Relish and Candy Cane Fudge Brownies for dessert.

In addition, Fogo de Chão offers customizable holiday catering options perfect for families large and small. Available for pickup or delivery, all catering orders are prepared hot and ready to serve, taking the stress out of holiday meal preparations and allowing more time to focus on what matters most.

For those looking for a holiday dining experience unlike any other, Fogo de Chão holiday hours are as follows:

  • Christmas Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

  • Christmas Day: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

  • New Year’s Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

  • New Year’s Day: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information, to find your nearest Fogo de Chão, make a reservation or place an order, please visit www.fogo.com.

* Pre-orders require at least a 48-hour notice, all orders must be received by Tuesday, December 22. While supplies last. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, orders may be placed and picked up the same day.

About Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 56 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15; weekend Brazilian Brunch; a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour. Fogo now offers an array of catering, takeout and delivery options, including Fogo To-Go, which allow guests to enjoy individual meals, a la carte offerings and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill Fogo Experience bundles from the comfort of home.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Thomas Raynor, ICR
646-677-1840
FogoPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/147ce570-8430-4181-afb0-77e6ddf76049


