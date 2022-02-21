Fogt to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug charges

Stock image

A Cambridge man who faced two drug-related cases in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison earlier this month after entering negotiated guilty pleas to a trio of felony charges.

Christopher A. Fogt, 40, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years and 5 to 7 1/2 years in prison on the three convictions with Judge Daniel G. Padden ordering the indefinite sentences to be served consecutively.

Fogt plead guilty to single counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, after being indicted by a Guernsey County Grand Jury in June of last year.

He also plead guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, stemming from a separate grand jury indictment in October. A jury trial slated to begin Feb. 8 was canceled when Fogt agreed to the terms of the negotiated plea.

Additional charges of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies; possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a felony major drug offender specification were dismissed at the sentencing hearing as part of the plea agreement.

Court costs were assessed to Fogt with payment deferred until his release from prison. Neither restitution nor a fine were imposed by the court.

Fogt was given credit for 173 days served in the Guernsey County Jail while the case was pending.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

According to reports, two offenses for which Fogt entered guilty pleas occurred on Nov. 24, 2020, when he was arrested by State Highway Patrol troopers.

Cambridge post Commander Lt. Melanie Appleman said Fogt was driving a 2005 Mercury Sable near mile post 43 on Interstate 77 when he was stopped for a vehicle defect.

A probable cause search was conducted and troopers reportedly located approximately 36 grams of a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and a digital scale with an undisclosed residue.

The suspected narcotics were sent to the patrol's lab for testing and the case was presented to a grand jury on June 15, which resulted in the second and fifth-degree felony drug possession charges.

Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force

The other charges Fogt faced were returned by a grand jury on Oct. 6 after his arrest during a raid by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and Cambridge Police Department on Aug. 21.

Three people including Fogt were arrested when officers executed the search warrant in the 200 block of North 10th Street in Cambridge.

This warrant reportedly stemmed from a narcotic investigation by multiple agencies including CODE, Cambridge police and the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives reportedly located nearly 380 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine — over ¾ of a pound — with an estimated street value of nearly $13,000.

Detectives also seized unidentified pills, multiple items related to drug trafficking and two firearms during the investigation.

Fogt entered a negotiated guilty plea to the first-degree felony on Feb. 9 prior to being sentenced by Judge Padden.

A warrant to convey Fogt to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's Reception Center in Orient to begin serving his prison sentence was issued by the court.

Fogt was remanded into the custody of the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office for transport to the reception center.

He remained incarcerated in the county jail as of Friday.

