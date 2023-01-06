FOIA: Greenville officers exonerated of using excessive force at abortion rights protest

The Greenville Police Department officers accused of using excessive force while making arrests at a Greenville abortion rights protest in June have been exonerated by an internal investigation, according to records obtained by The Greenville News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In an August memorandum, Sergeant M.B. Estes concluded that Officers Samuel LeFlore, Jeffrey Burdette, Rami Kouzeili, and Michael Hammett “exercised restraint utilizing the minimum amount of force to gain compliance during this incident,” adding that none of the individuals involved in the arrests reported injuries as a result of police’s actions.

Officers took six individuals into custody at the Jun. 25 protest in downtown Greenville. Anthony Giordano, Nan Giordano, Maggie Giordano, Chloe Giordano, Joanne Schmidt, and Reese Madden were variously charged with interfering with police, pedestrian in the roadway, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The protest, organized to express support for abortion rights after the United States Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, attracted large crowds of over 1,000 people at its peak, according to Greenville News reports. The demonstration continued peacefully for several hours until an abortion rights protester allegedly crossed the street to confront counter-protesters, precipitating a clash between police and the six individuals later charged.

How it happened How it happened: Videos, reports detail police use of force at Greenville abortion protest

Video footage taken at the scene showed officers shoving, dragging, and throwing protesters to the ground while taking them into custody. The footage later went viral on social media, with one video garnering 1.6 million views within just three days of the incident.

After the protest, the Greenville Police Department received complaints regarding the officers’ use of force from 33 individuals nationwide, including four witnesses, according to the memorandum. Ultimately, four formal complaints were filed against the officers.

Story continues

In each instance, the officers were exonerated, indicating that they were determined to be “reasonable, lawful, and proper.”

Investigative Synopsis - Roe Protest_Redacted by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

In a review that spanned “several hours” of police body-cam footage, footage taken by witnesses and complainants, CCTV footage, incident reports and witness and complainant interviews, investigators found that officers used two levels of force during the arrests.

“During the arrest of Nan Giordano, Chloe Giordano and Joanne Schmidt, GPD officer’s highest level of control (force used) was Soft Empty Hand Control,” wrote Estes. “During the arrest of Anthony Giordano, Maggie Giordano and Reese Madden, GPD officer’s highest level of control (force used) was Hard Empty Hand Control.”

Greenville abortion rights protestCity launches investigation of use of force in arrests

Soft Empty Hand Control is a designated level of control defined as “techniques that do not involve physical strikes of any kind and … respond primarily to passive and defensive resistance from subjects.”

Hard Empty Hand Control techniques, the next level of control, and a more targeted use of force are “designed to effectively respond to subjects engaging in defensive resistance or some higher level of aggression to an officer’s attempts to lawfully control or secure them.”

Estes concluded that officers “exercised restraint utilizing the minimum amount of force to gain compliance during this incident,” adding that none of the individuals involved in the arrests reported injuries as a result of police’s actions.

The News is able to cover public safety in Greenville with the support of our digital subscribers. Click here for our latest subscription offers.

In fact, Estes wrote in the memorandum, “a higher level of force would have been justified in some instances based on the level of resistance encountered.”

In October, police chief Howie Thompson notified the four officers that the department had declined to take disciplinary action, according to internal memoranda obtained by The News.

William Maxey, an attorney for the six individuals arrested at the demonstration, declined to comment when reached by The News Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, which assists local law enforcement agencies and conducts investigations on behalf of the state, is not investigating the Greenville incident, according to a spokesperson for the division.

Police accused of using excessive force while making arrests at an abortion rights protest in downtown Greenville on Saturday, June 25

Arrests prompt condemnation, but witness accounts vary

The arrests prompted widespread condemnation in Greenville and nationwide after videos from the scene went viral on social media.

“When I first watched the video of the police officers attacking a young woman and elderly gentleman, I thought I was watching something out of a third-world country… not Greenville, South Carolina,” Trav Robertson, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman, said in a statement.

The ACLU of South Carolina, a civil liberties nonprofit, also opened an investigation into the incident, according to its legal director, Allen Chaney. The Greenville News has reached out to the ACLU for comment on the exonerations and is awaiting a response.

Katelyn Bouye, a witness interviewed by The News, said she was “scared” during the arrests.

“I was scared of the officers because they seemed really aggressive,” she said.

However, witness reactions to the incident varied, investigators found.

“It really didn’t seem that excessive,” Alex and Amber Arnold said in an interview with Internal Affairs, according to the memorandum. “I don’t know what those people thought when they thought they could come in between a cop arresting somebody or detaining somebody.”

Similarly, witness Cathleen Dunleavy expressed appreciation for the police presence at the demonstration in an interview with investigators.

“Even though there were 1,500 people there that day, we were all safe,” she said, according to the memorandum.

Clare Amari is an investigative reporter for the Greenville News. Reach her via email at camari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville officers exonerated of using excessive force at protest