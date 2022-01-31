FOIA request REVEALS disturbing NEW reports of cruel, taxpayer-funded testing on beagle puppies

Axios

Reproduced from Pew ResearchOne in ten Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants. Florida had the second-largest population in the country in 2019, according to new reporting from the Pew Research Center.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Pew found that Florida is home to roughly 800,000 Black immigrants, behind just New York nationally.Of note: Florida’s Black immigrant population saw 81% growth from 2000 to 2019 with the addition of