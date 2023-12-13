Fold'd Community Diner celebrates recovery-friendly eatery in Somersworth

SOMERSWORTH — After a successful soft opening in October, the staff and leaders of Fold'd Community Diner invited local dignitaries and groups that helped the recovery-friendly business open to a celebration Tuesday.

"This is our grand opening and it is by invitation only, just for today," said John Burns, executive director of SOS Recovery Services, which opened and manages Fold'd. "We wanted to have this day to thank everyone who made this place happen, who helped fund it, who helped get it up and running. Emmett Soldati has done so much for us. United Way, Kennebunk Savings Bank and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation believed in what we are doing and backed us all the way."

Fold'd is a breakfast and lunch eatery at 69 High St. in Somersworth, the location that was home to Soldati's Teatotaller Cafe for more than a decade. Teatotaller now has a location in Concord and another is opening in Dover.

Hope on Haven Hill's Kerry Norton and SOS Recovery Executive Director John Burns greet each other during the grand opening of Fold'd Community Diner Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. At left is state Sen. David Watters, D-Dover.

Fold'd has a special mission. It is a new social venture of SOS Recovery Community Organization. Burns has said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit received numerous grants to open Fold'd, and the goal is for it to become self-funded.

"We are up to 13 employees now," Burns said. "We hired five people who were homeless. We have helped one find a place, and soon there will be a second success story. We hire people in recovery and people who believe in what we are doing. I just promoted one of the servers to front-of-the-house manager."

Emmett Soldati attends the grand opening of Fold'd Community Diner Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in the Somersworth space where Soldati's Teatotaller Cafe was located for many years.

People involved in recovery work attended Tuesday's event at Fold'd.

Sandi Coyle of Magnolia House in Hampton met Burns when they were opening Safe Harbor Recovery Center in Portsmouth.

"This is harm reduction," Coyle said. "People in recovery need to have care, compassion and safety to survive. That is what is happening here."

Recovery professional Sandi Coyle, now in a leadership role with Magnolia House in Hampton, attends the grand opening of Fold'd Community Diner in Somersworth Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

"I love SOS and everything they do for people in recovery," said Kerry Norton, executive director of Hope on Haven Hill. "This will help so many people."

Business community members showed support, too.

Fold'd Community Diner servers are seen during its grand opening in Somersworth Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

"We are absolutely delighted to host Fold'd in our city," said Bonnie McNair executive director of the Falls Chamber of Commerce in Somersworth. "John Burns and SOS are doing wonderful things in our communities."

"SOS Recovery in Dover is one of our members," said Margaret Joyce, executive director of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce. "They were voted nonprofit of the year two years ago. This space and what they are doing is amazing."

Fold'd Community Diner held an official grand opening in the Somersworth eatery Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Fold'd is open six days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed on Mondays. The name Fold'd plays off of some of the establishment's specialties, folded delicacies like crepes and omelets. Breakfast is available all day, or people are invited to try some of the lunch items, like sandwiches, salads and "smash burgers."

The 60-seat restaurant includes a more private 20-seat room that can be used for special events. There is a small stage and Wi-Fi. Burns said they aren't ready yet, but they plan to offer entertainment down the road.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Fold'd Community Diner celebrates grand opening in Somersworth