Foley leaders OK traffic island construction

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new road project is coming to Foley, and city leaders say they hope it will improve traffic control.

The Foley City Council approved bids for a road resurfacing program to include the construction of traffic islands along South Alston Street.

City leaders said they are trying to determine if the structures could improve driving along Alabama 59.

“This will be a low-cost test, so to speak,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

A road resurfacing program will include the construction of traffic islands along South Alston Street (Courtesy: City of Foley)

According to a press release from the city, drivers on Alabama 59 will sometimes use the center turn lane to drive past other traffic. Officials said the island will help to prevent drivers from illegally using the turn lane.

“We want to place that in the middle,” Hellmich explained. “It will still be two lanes. There will still be turns. The most impact will be on the south end of that little section.

“There are a couple of businesses there, but they’re within less than 30 yards of the intersection, so I don’t believe it’s going to be that big a deal.”

