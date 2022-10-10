ST. PAUL ― A Foley man has been charged with 57 tax-related felonies by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Grady A. Shearer allegedly owes more than $222,000 in unpaid sales tax, income tax, penalties and interest. He is charged with 53 felony counts of failing to pay or collect and remit sales and use tax and four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns.

According to the complaint, Shearer does not hold a motor vehicle dealer’s license in Minnesota, but sold motor vehicles, outdoor recreation equipment and other items through Facebook while residing in St. Cloud and Foley. Shearer allegedly failed to collect and remit sales tax on the sale of these items for multiple months between January 2018 and May 2022 and also failed to file his individual income tax returns for tax years 2018 through 2021.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Foley man charged with 57 felony tax crimes