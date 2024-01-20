Foley police identify suspect in stabbing incident, ask for public’s help

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department has identified a man as the suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred on the Wilburne Antique Rose Trail on Wednesday night.

Bernard Christopher Abney, 40, has been identified as the suspect, according to the Foley Police Department. Once he is in custody, Abney will be charged with one felony count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of first-degree attempted rape.

Bernard Christopher Abney. (Photo courtesy of the Foley Police Department)

The Foley Police Department has been looking for Abney but has not found him yet. The department believes Abney is homeless and stays with people he knows or he could be staying in homeless encampments. Abney frequently visits venues assisting the homeless, according to police.

FPD said he may be in the Mobile area after seeing his picture posted after the stabbing incident.

Abney is considered dangerous with a history of weapons and violence, so FPD advised the public to not approach him if anyone sees him.

He is 5-foot-6, 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Abney’s whereabouts can call 911, the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431 or email tips@foleypolice.org.

