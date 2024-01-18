Foley police looking for stabbing suspect

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night stabbing.

The Foley Police Department received a 911 call at 5:40 p.m.

A 21-year-old woman ran to a local business on North McKenzie Street saying she had been stabbed while in the Heritage Park area.

Police arrived and found the woman had stab wounds on her left forearm, left torso and left thigh.

The woman was transported to University Hospital to treat her non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is a man who is wearing baggy blue jeans, a dark knit cap and was riding a blue bicycle. He was last seen in the area of North McKenzie Street and East Section Avenue.

SUSPECT LAST SEEN:

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

