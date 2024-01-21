Foley stabbing suspect in Mobile County Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of stabbing a woman in Foley is in jail in Mobile County. Jail records say 40-year-old Bernard Abney is being held in Mobile Metro Jail.

He turned himself in and was booked shortly after 10 on Saturday night.

Wednesday night a 21-year-old woman ran to a local business on North McKenzie Street saying she had been stabbed while in the Heritage Park area. Friday police said they were looking for Abney as their suspect.

When he is returned to Baldwin County authorities said Abney will be charged with one felony count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of first-degree attempted rape.

