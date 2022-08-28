Foley Wines (NZSE:FWL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of NZ$0.0471

Foley Wines Limited (NZSE:FWL) will pay a dividend of NZ$0.0471 on the 21st of October. This means the annual payment is 2.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Foley Wines' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Foley Wines' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 10.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Foley Wines Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 7 years was NZ$0.02 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Foley Wines has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Foley Wines is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Foley Wines that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

