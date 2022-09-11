Foley Wines (NZSE:FWL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of NZ$0.0471

Foley Wines Limited (NZSE:FWL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of NZ$0.0471 per share on the 21st of October. This means the annual payment is 2.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Foley Wines' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Foley Wines' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 10.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Foley Wines Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Foley Wines has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was NZ$0.02 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Foley Wines has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Foley Wines is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Foley Wines that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

