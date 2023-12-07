Folkestone hit-and-run: Manhunt after boy, 7, killed

Police have launched a manhunt after a boy was killed in a hit-and-run.

The seven-year-old was hit by a vehicle as he walked on Sandgate Esplanade in Folkestone on Wednesday at 17:35 GMT.

The crash, near to the junction with Prospect Road, involved two vehicles, an unidentified car or van, and a red Citroen car, Kent Police said.

"The unidentified vehicle left the scene in the direction Hythe, prior to the arrival of emergency services," the force added.

Any witnesses or those with CCTV or dashcam footage are being asked to contact police.

Police and ambulance crews attended, and the boy was confirmed deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed, police said.

