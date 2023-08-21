Folklore Coffee in Conrad among world's finest

TechCrunch

If you use apps from world-leading technology companies such as OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft or Google, there is a big chance you have already consumed services produced by online remote work — also known as cloudwork. Big and small organizations across the economy increasingly rely on outsourced labor available to them via platforms like Scale AI, Freelancer.com, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Fiverr and Upwork. A breakout study by the University of Oxford scholars Otto Kässi, Vili Lehdonvirta and Fabian Stephany estimated that more than 163 million people have registered on those websites.