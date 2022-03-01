He followed a woman and set a home on fire, with her and others inside, SC cops say

Noah Feit
·2 min read

A Midlands man is locked up on multiple charges after he threw a gas-filled water bottle into a Lexington County home, the sheriff’s department said.

Tracy Lynn Stogner was charged with five counts of attempted murder, second-degree arson, and stalking, jail records show. The 56-year-old Orangeburg County resident was also charged with using a destructive device, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

On Saturday, Stogner targeted a home where a woman with whom he had a previous relationship lived, according to the release.

He followed the woman to a Pelion Road home from a nearby store, the sheriff’s department said.

“Based on evidence deputies documented at the scene and witness interviews, Stogner lit and tossed a water bottle containing gasoline through a window into a home on Pelion Road early Saturday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Stogner started a fire and it resulted in significant property damage to the home.”

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information about the severity of the damage, and how long it took to extinguish the fire, was not available.

There was no word on the motive for starting the fire.

“Stogner had left the scene before we got there,” Koon said. “We tracked him down later Saturday and arrested him without incident.”

No bond has been set for Stogner, who remains behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

In July 2020, Stogner was arrested on domestic violence and kidnapping charges, Lexington County court records show. The charges were disposed without prosecution, according to court records.

On March 26, 2021, Stogner was charged with failure to comply for using a telephone to make unlawful contact, judicial records show.

Again in October 2021, Stogner was arrested for domestic violence, and he pleaded guilty to a second-degree domestic violence charge, court records show.

Recommended Stories

  • Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

    A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke thank, encourage voters: Election day live updates

    The El Paso Times will provide live coverage of voting and results — follow us for the latest news from across the state.

  • Stepmother accused of abusing 13-year-old child for years; father also charged

    Stepmother accused of abusing 13-year-old child for years; father also charged

  • At-home coffee consumption 'will stay elevated,' JM Smucker CEO says

    JM Smucker CEO Mark Smucker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's earnings, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, M&A strategy, and the outlook for at-home coffee consumption.

  • Fort Myers man gets life sentence for Labor Day 2020 killing of man near convenience store

    Roscoe Randolph Jordan, 48, was arrested Labor Day 2020 in connection with a fatal shooting at a grocery store at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

  • Justin Bieber turns 28: A look at the pop star’s career in images

    How can Justin Bieber be turning 28 on March 1? He was just a kid yesterday.

  • Mark Ruffalo urges support for Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'a hero'

    Mark Ruffalo urges support for Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'a hero'

  • This colourful Coach Outlet tote is perfect for spring — and it's on sale for $196

    Plus more spring handbag picks on sale.

  • ‘Perfect tote’: Nordstrom shoppers are loving this $59 reversible bag

    This $59 tote bag from Nordstrom is basically two bags for the price of one.

  • Ambassador Katherine Tai tackles disparities in US trade for Black Americans

    Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative for the Biden-Harris Administration, told theGrio in an exclusive interview she wants to […] The post Ambassador Katherine Tai tackles disparities in US trade for Black Americans appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Health care fraud case swells to $67M, prosecutors allege; another 10 men face charges

    Four Palm Beach County residents are among a new group of 10 men who federal prosecutors accuse of billing Medicare for bogus tests and equipment.

  • Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting

    Las Vegas police searched Sunday for suspects a day after after 14 people were shot during a party at a hookah lounge, leaving one man dead and two others critically wounded. Detectives believe two suspects who they did not identify exchanged gunfire inside the hookah bar and fled before police arrived before dawn Saturday, police said. Police didn’t immediately provide an update Sunday on a possible motive for the shooting, release new details or provide information about the suspects they were seeking.

  • Shooting suspect of Spartanburg QB Raheim Jeter turns self in on attempted murder charge

    A Boiling Springs man turned himself in Tuesday morning in connection with an incident; Spartanburg quarterback, Raheim Jeter, was shot in the leg.

  • In Supreme Court, Oklahoma seeks to reclaim criminal jurisdiction over tribal reservations

    The attorney general says the state's criminal appeals court was wrong on the jurisdiction authorized in cases involving non-Indian perpetrators.

  • Wichita man gets 5-year sentence for fatally beating neighbor with table leg in 2018

    A Wichita man was sentenced earlier this month in the 2018 beating death of a neighbor. Authorities have said he attacked her with a table leg.

  • 13 Times Keke Palmer Broke The Internet And Proved She's The Funniest Celebrity In Hollywood

    "Baby, this is Keke Palmer."View Entire Post ›

  • Asian woman, 62, attacked with rock in New York dies after 10 weeks in coma

    GuiYing Ma, 62, allegedly struck outside her home in Queens in November, was fourth Asian American killed in city in two months A woman holds a placard as she participates in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City last year. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters An Asian woman who was attacked in New York by a man with a rock has died after spending approximately 10 weeks in a coma, her family said on Monday. GuiYing Ma, 62, was sweeping the sidewalk outside her home in Jackson Heig

  • Ukraine says Russia used cluster, vacuum bombs

    STORY: Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said Russian forces appear to have used widely banned cluster munitions in Ukraine. Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on Monday (February 28) also accused Russia of using cluster bombs and vacuum bombs in its invasion of her country. Russia calls its actions there a "special operation"."And they are shooting us with missiles, ballistic missiles. They use the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by Geneva Conventions. So the devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large, but Ukrainians will resist." A vacuum bomb, or thermobaric weapon, sucks in oxygen to generate a high-temperature explosion. It typically produce a longer blast wave than that of a conventional explosive and can vaporize human bodies. Amnesty International said international humanitarian law prohibits the use of indiscriminate weapons. And that launching these attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime. John Spencer is the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies with the Modern War Institute: "This is getting ready to get very violent as you've seen and we've seen, like the multiple launch rocket systems starting to be used. The artillery is going to increase, the bombings are going to increase. The military and the civilians need to get into a defensive posture. And that takes some planning, like what buildings to use, what what roads to leave open, what to completely seal off. There's a lot to be done. And the more, you know, we say this, if you're in the defense, you never stop preparing. Twenty four hours a day. Make it, make it hell."There has been no official confirmation that thermobaric weapons have been used in the conflict in Ukraine. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she had seen reports but did not have confirmation that Russia had used such weapons. The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, authorities said. Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman, who he had dated for several months, also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, police said.

  • Missing man found dead in Arkansas woods with his dog still standing by him, cops say

    The owner and his dog hadn’t been seen or heard from for a week before search crews found them.