He followed a woman and set a home on fire, with her and others inside, SC cops say

A Midlands man is locked up on multiple charges after he threw a gas-filled water bottle into a Lexington County home, the sheriff’s department said.

Tracy Lynn Stogner was charged with five counts of attempted murder, second-degree arson, and stalking, jail records show. The 56-year-old Orangeburg County resident was also charged with using a destructive device, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

On Saturday, Stogner targeted a home where a woman with whom he had a previous relationship lived, according to the release.

He followed the woman to a Pelion Road home from a nearby store, the sheriff’s department said.

“Based on evidence deputies documented at the scene and witness interviews, Stogner lit and tossed a water bottle containing gasoline through a window into a home on Pelion Road early Saturday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Stogner started a fire and it resulted in significant property damage to the home.”

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information about the severity of the damage, and how long it took to extinguish the fire, was not available.

There was no word on the motive for starting the fire.

“Stogner had left the scene before we got there,” Koon said. “We tracked him down later Saturday and arrested him without incident.”

No bond has been set for Stogner, who remains behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

In July 2020, Stogner was arrested on domestic violence and kidnapping charges, Lexington County court records show. The charges were disposed without prosecution, according to court records.

On March 26, 2021, Stogner was charged with failure to comply for using a telephone to make unlawful contact, judicial records show.

Again in October 2021, Stogner was arrested for domestic violence, and he pleaded guilty to a second-degree domestic violence charge, court records show.