Followers of QAnon ‘Queen of Canada’ obeyed her orders to arrest police officers. It hasn't turned out well.

Michelle De Pacina
·3 min read

Followers of Filipino QAnon influencer Romana Didulo, who claims to be the newly installed Queen of Canada, obeyed her request to meet in Peterborough, Canada, and arrest police officers.

Didulo, who has over 70,000 followers online, is a leader in the QAnon movement in Canada, which is a far-right political conspiracy theory movement.

She formed Canada1st, a nationalist political party, in 2021, promising to stop the “enslavement” of Canadians and withdraw the country from international alliances. Didulo claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was executed last year and that “white hats and the US military, together with the global allied troops and their governments” helped place Didulo as the sovereign of the “Great White North.”

With her growing popularity, she called on her followers to arrest anyone involved with Canada’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and to make a “citizen’s arrest” of police officers in Peterborough.

Frank Curtin, 54, who is one of Didulo’s followers, led around 30 people to the Water Street station to arrest Peterborough Police Service officers on Aug. 13.

“The group remained outside for several hours. During which time, an incident involving a protester and a counter-protestor occurred,” police said. “Then at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers arriving for their shift were blocked by protestors who also tried to gain access to a secured entrance of the police station. The officers attempted to take a protester into custody when officers were surrounded. A protester then struck two officers. In all, there were about 30 protesters at the time of the incident.”

At the scene, Curtin was reportedly arrested and charged with mischief and resisting arrest, and a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting police officers.

On Aug. 15, a 31-year-old man was also arrested. He allegedly kicked the door to the station and struck an officer. Two days later, another arrest was made in connection with an assault of a counter-protester at Confederation Park on Aug. 17. The fifth arrest was on Aug. 24, when a 57-year-old woman interfered with an arrest and assaulted a police officer.

The latest arrest was of a 67-year-old woman who was charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon while interfering with the arrest of another protester.

Didulo reportedly arrived in Peterborough on the day of the arrest attempts, but she stayed near her vehicle.

“She’s pretty calculating, she knows what she can get away with and what she can’t,” Kurt Phillips of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network told The Guardian. “Either way, she wins. Because if the police do nothing, then she can claim it’s because they’re following her edicts. If they do something, it feeds into the persecution mentality of her followers.”

Peterborough police are still investigating the events of Didulo’s “citizen’s arrest” on Aug. 13. They said they are ready if the followers of Didulo attempt to arrest officers again.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Peterborough Police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

 

Featured Image via @CarymaRules (left), @TanyaFusco (right)

