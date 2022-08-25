Following a 10% decline over last year, recent gains may please Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) institutional owners

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 4.7% increase in share prices after a year of 10% losses as a sign that returns are likely to begin trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Baidu, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Baidu

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Baidu?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Baidu. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Baidu, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Baidu. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Yanhong Li with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.8% and 3.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Baidu

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Baidu, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$48b, and insiders have US$9.8b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Baidu. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Dow closes down over 150 points as blue-chip gauge posts longest losing streak in a month

    U.S. stocks finish lower on Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average posts its longest losing streak in a month, while the Nasdaq Composite closed less than a point in the red after holding on to gains for most of the session.

  • Dollar's historic surge may be music to Fed's ears: McGeever

    The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? All else equal, the dollar's strength will help cool price pressures by reducing import costs, and tighten financial conditions, both desired goals for Jerome Powell and colleagues as they try to bring 40-year high inflation back towards their 2% target.

  • Biden’s $10,000 student-loan-debt relief plan could mean 15 million borrowers owe nothing

    More than 15 million Americans may find themselves debt-free — at least in terms of their federal student loans — with President Joe Biden’s expected announcement that the government will forgive $10,000 of the money that’s owed. A recent analysis by the Washington Post showed that 33% of borrowers owed less than $10,000. In rough terms, that means at least 15 million Americans could have their debt erased if Biden’s widely reported plan takes effect.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

    U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.