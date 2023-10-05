Following 3-year-old's death, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe seeks Office of Violence Prevention

Discussion on reducing community violence in Columbia dates back at least a decade and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe now seeks to establish a city office focused on just that.

During comments at the end of the meeting and through an editorial published in the Columbia Missourian, Buffaloe requested Columbia City Council council support her request of City Manager De'Carlon Seewood to establish an Office of Violence Prevention. The violence prevention role likely will be an assistant city managership, Buffaloe said.

"This office will partner with public safety offices, community violence intervention programs and neighborhood voices to advance violence prevention," she wrote in the editorial and online through social media. The request partially is in reaction to the death of a three-year-old following what appears to be an accidental shooting, based on court documents.

Buffaloe received consensus from the council to have the city manager's office move forward with developing a report on what creating such an office will entail.

Public comments generally were supportive of Buffaloe's request. They also noted concern since there were multiple opportunities for such an office to get established sooner. The success of the office will be determined by what resources it is provided, said resident Rose Metro, also with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

"I'm interested in the metrics that will be used to measure how effective this office is, like what are we looking to see," she said.

The final report from the Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence dating back to 2014, notes that the city needs "greater coordination and awareness of the programs that are out there, so that people are aware what is there and they are working together," Buffaloe said, reading.

"That discussion did not happen, but obviously this has been brought up a lot," she said, adding discussions started at least a year ago about establishing an Office of Violence Prevention, following a National League of Cities convention meeting. This included a push from former Ward 1 Council Member Pat Fowler last year for a community violence assessment from Cure Violence Global.

The 2024 fiscal year started with $100,000 for a community violence assessment, up from the $50,000 originally budgeted after an amendment from Ward 3 Council member Roy Lovelady. The 2024 fiscal year started Oct. 1.

Discussions progressed over the summer with the Missouri Foundation for Health, looking at gun violence prevention, Buffaloe continued.

The work of the office will be based on best practices seen in other cities with similar offices, and "takes into account existing community groups working in this space and has a lot of our public engagement on this," she said.

Budgeted items, such as the community violence assessment, align with the effort to establish the office, Buffaloe said.

With such an office, it definitely needs to coordinate with all groups and individuals already doing to the work in the community so they all are moving in the same direction, said Ward 5 Council Member Don Waterman. They don't need a savior in a city organization, but someone to help guide the path.

The city cannot afford to lose further public trust through whomever is selected to head up the office, said Ward 3 Council Member Roy Loveladay, who had referenced a conference in Madison, Wisconsin, which has city-supported violence prevention programs.

"They have to be forward thinking and empathetic, enduring to get the job done," he said, about the eventual office director.

What is important to note about Madison is they are willing to try different things, Buffaloe said.

"In city government, it sometimes is hard to try something new, because you all see it, (especially) if it doesn't succeed," she said. "We are not necessarily doing something new, but for us it is, and being willing to be vulnerable to try this because we see it as something that is needed.

"(Madison) had gone through multiple iterations of some of their different programs and they are still trying and have not given up hope about making a difference."

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia mayor seeks formation of violence prevention office