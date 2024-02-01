Following a cancer diagnosis, Petersburg's mayor is stressing the importance of early detection

TechCrunch

Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. The RBI issued stringent new restrictions on Wednesday on Paytm Payments Bank, which processes transactions for Paytm, effectively ending the bank's operations by barring it from providing many banking services, including accepting fresh deposits and enabling credit transactions.