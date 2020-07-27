Following days of violence, Sudan to send more troops to Darfur

After more than 80 people were killed in Darfur on Friday and Saturday, Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday more troops will be sent to the region to protect citizens amid farming season.

On Friday, 20 people were killed in Darfur by unidentified gunmen, and 60 more were killed on Saturday; the village of Masteri was also set on fire. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement this "escalation of violence in different parts of Darfur region is leading to increased displacement, compromising the agricultural season, causing loss of lives and livelihoods, and driving growing humanitarian needs."

Over the last 19 years, Darfur has been the site of intense fighting between rebel groups and people loyal to former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown last year. The conflict has killed an estimated 300,000 people and displaced two million, the U.N. said.

