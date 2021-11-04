Following death of Michael 'Mikey' Benedict, three suspects now charged with murder

The three suspects in the beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict have been charged with murder.

"I can confirm that both Tim and Jacqueline Montgomery have been taken into custody and served with murder charges," Crawford County Prosecutor Matthew Crall said via text message Thursday. "Cameron Davis was already in custody on the felonious assault charge and will also receive a charge of murder due to the passing of Mr. Benedict."

Benedict died around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

His death was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on the Justice for Mikey Facebook page by Benedict's cousin, Sherry Denue.

"We are heartbroken, we are filled with grief, sadness and anger and unanswered questions," she wrote. "We will never understand why this ever happened. We will never understand why evil struck our family this way. Why Mikey was taken from us so tragically."

By the time Denue made her post, the Montgomerys, who had been out on bail, already had been taken into custody by the Crestline Police Department.

Michael "Mikey" Benedict

Crestline police Chief Jeff Shook said his department acted quickly after learning of Benedict's death.

"We were informed this morning at 6:30 of the passing of Mr. Benedict, and then we immediately put in place a plan that we already had figured out to do surveillance and re-arrest Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery," Shook said. "I don’t think that word had even gotten out to the public yet about Mr. Benedict’s death, so that’s kind of what motivated us to hop on there immediately."

Supporters of Michael "Mikey" Benedict protest Monday outside of the Crawford County Courthouse.

Neither Shook or Crall could say when the suspects would be in Crawford County Municipal Court to face the charges, but Shook said typically, suspects arrested early in the morning make their first appearance later that day.

"I would urge everyone involved to give the criminal justice system the chance to work," Crall said in his message.

Denue said said family members are pleased their message is being heard.

"We took a tragic loss today at the hands of these three," she said. "We pray the maximum sentence is carried out. We are fighting for maximum amount of justice for Mikey."

Benedict was found unconscious

Benedict, a 40-year-old Crawford County native, was found unconscious by Crestline police investigating a 911 report of a beating shortly after 2:20 a.m. Oct. 10.

Family members reported Benedict died and was revived at the scene, on Union Street between Wiley and Clink streets; then again after being taken to Avita Health System-Galion Hospital.

He was flown to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for additional treatment. On Oct. 22, family members announced doctors there had determined that Benedict had suffered irreversible damage to three portions of his brain. He was moved to hospice care a few days later.

THEY'RE GONNA KILL HIM': Crestline protesters say 911 caller saved Mikey Benedict's life

Incident began with a confrontation at a bar

The father of six lived in Carey with his longtime girlfriend, Taszia Waaland, though he had been staying with his mother, Karen Murr, in Bucyrus at the time of the beating.

Sherry Denue, cousin of Michael "Mikey" Benedict, leads a "Justice for Mikey" rally on Tuesday in Crestline.

According to reports, the incident began with a confrontation at Just Jokin' Bar and Grill. Around 2 a.m., police were called and all parties were asked to leave.

About 20 minutes later, the 911 call came in. The Telegraph-Forum obtained a recording of that call through a public records request.

"They were beating him and kicking him in the head. I could hear the guys yelling," the caller said. "They're coming back to beat on him. They're kicking him again. They're kicking him. ... Hurry, they're beating him. They're still beating him. ... Oh my God. There's a female there too. They're gonna kill him. They're gonna kill him."

RALLY FOR JUSTICE: Beating victim's family holds 'Justice for Mikey' rally

Three people charged

The three suspects originally were charged with felonious assault. Davis, 31; Timothy W. Montgomery, 49; and Jacqueline Dawn Montgomery, 43; all of Crestline, were indicted by a Crawford County grand jury Oct. 12, according to records from the Crawford County Clerk of Courts. Felonious assault is a second-degree felony punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Michael "Mikey" Benedict's oldest son, Michael Benedict Jr., holds up a sign during a "Justice for Mikey" rally in Crestline last month.

They were arraigned Oct. 14, and bond was set at $100,000 for Timothy Montgomery, $75,000 for Jacqueline Montgomery and $150,000 for Davis.

Family members were angered when Montgomerys were released from Crawford County Jail on bond, and have held multiple protests demanding "Justice for Mikey."

Rally and benefit planned

Denue has said on the Facebook page that a rally planned for 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Crestline swimming pool is still on. Another rally is planned 6-9 p.m. Friday on Washington Square.

A benefit to help Benedict's family with medical and funeral expenses is being planned for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 12 at VFW Post 1078, 330 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus, with both lunch and dinner served.

