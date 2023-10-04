Following fatal weekend shooting, Pender man charged with voluntary manslaughter

A Rocky Point man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of another man.

According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 415 Kimberly Court in Rocky Point on Sunday, Oct. 1, after receiving a report that a man had been shot at the home.

Deputies found William Allen Ganey Jr. suffering from one gunshot wound in the chest. The victim was transported to Novant Health Medical Center and died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, the homeowner, Kenneth Michael Broxton, was charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter on Oct. 4. His bond was set at $250,000.

Reach reporter Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Rocky Point man charged with voluntary manslaughter