Following Friday flurries, more snowy weather expected in Springfield early next week

The Ozarks may have missed out on a white Christmas, but snowfall is on the horizon next week.

This winter weather will follow a light dusting of snow that fell over southwest Missouri early Friday morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Jordan Didio said some areas of southwest Missouri, specifically Stone, Taney and McDaniel counties, saw up to 1 inch of accumulation.

As for next week, snowy weather is expected to start in Springfield on Monday evening, Didio said. A new storm system will bring rain that will likely transition into a rain-snow mix on Monday night. Snowfall is then predicted to be the sole precipitation Tuesday afternoon and evening.

It is too early to predict snowfall accumulation, Didio said on Friday, but the National Weather Service is expecting a low chance of moderate roadway impact.

As for the weekend ahead, temperatures are expected to hover in the high 40s with the evening temperature around 27 degrees on Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday.

More: Here's why the water level is so low at Springfield-area lakes

When it comes to traveling over the next few days, Didio said the National Weather Service is encouraging drivers to "know before you go," checking the weather forecast and MoDOT Traveler Information Map, which indicates road conditions throughout the state.

The National Weather Service is also advising travelers to create a car safety kit with staples like a blanket, flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, extra bottles of water and a compass.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Snowfall expected throughout southwest Missouri early next week