Following the Keto Diet Could Make Losing Weight Even Harder in the Future

Everyone knows someone who's trying the keto diet, whether it's Halle Berry or your Uncle Joe. The popular eating plan advises breaking down your daily calories into about 70% fats, 20% protein, and 10% carbs in order to enter a metabolic state called ketosis, where your body burns fat for energy instead of its preferred fuel, carbohydrates.

The diet can prove hard to follow based on sheer restrictiveness alone, but it may also impact your health in other ways besides weight loss. Here's what you need to know about keto before you ditch healthy whole grains and fruits in the name of New Year's resolutions.

Short-Term Effects

You'll likely notice a few key differences during your first days and weeks on the keto diet:

Keto breath

While it's not necessarily dangerous, bad breath is a known side effect of entering ketosis. When you’re taking in a lot of fat, your liver metabolizes it and eventually converts it into smaller ketone bodies. These ketones (including acetone - yep, like nail polish remover acetone) will circulate in your body and diffuse into your lungs. Your body wants balance, so you'll exhale ketones to avoid build-up in your bloodstream. Those compounds are what cause keto breath: a metallic-tasting, somewhat stinky side effect.

Keto flu

During your first week of keto, you may experience flu-like symptoms such as aches, cramping, fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, general weakness, and a skin rash. This is actually a case of dehydration.

When you turn to fat for fuel, you lose more water and electrolytes in your urine due to a decrease in your body’s insulin levels and a loss of muscle glycogen. (When you're in ketosis, you’ll use muscle glycogen for energy first.)

Low-carb diets can have a diuretic effect within the first few days in general, but on keto you're drastically cutting down on foods with the most water and potassium: produce. Anyone who is planning on doing keto long-term will need to drink additional fluids with electrolytes since you’re taking in less overall but expelling more of them.

Fatigue

The lethargy you experience? Research attributes it to your brain not receiving enough glucose. This side effect appears to be brief, but still uncomfortable and unpleasant.

There’s many suggested interventions for these short-term keto side effects on the internet, but know that there are potential pitfalls of these dietary supplements. While there are benefits for some specific cases, many of us will experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation as a result. Plus, unless they’re prescribed to you by a physician, dietary supplements come with their own safety gamble.

Long-Term Effects

Here's what you might experiences after a few months (or years) on the keto diet:

GI problems

Beyond the short-term effects of the keto flu, the diet can also negatively impact your digestion and gut in the long run. One 10-year study conducted on using keto to manage pediatric epilepsy found the following GI side effects over time: constipation, high triglyceride levels, high cholesterol, diarrhea, lethargy, iron deficiency, vomiting, and kidney stones.

The processed foods with sugar alcohols allowed on the keto diet also have their own gas, bloating, nausea, diarrhea, and constipation-inducing effects that increase with the amount you eat every day.

