Have you been following the Kristin Smart case?

San Luis Obispo County hasn’t been the same since Kristin Smart disappeared 26 years ago.

The Cal Poly freshman was last seen leaving an off-campus party in the early hours of May 25, 1996 over Memorial Day weekend.

Paul Flores, who is currently on trial for her murder, was the last person to see her alive.

Smart’s disappearance has never been forgotten by the community.

Several businesses have “Justice for Kristin Smart” stickers taped to their registers. Vigils honoring Smart’s life have drawn hundreds of participants, and a billboard calling for justice for the missing Cal Poly student remains in Arroyo Grande.

While the case was relatively quiet for decades, law enforcement never considered it cold.

The “Your Own Backyard” podcast created by Orcutt resident Chris Lambert has been credited by the Smart family and law enforcement officials for renewing interest in the case and generating new leads and information, including several new witnesses.

The arrest of Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, on April 13, 2021 marked the beginning of a new chapter in the case.

Paul Flores, who’s accused of killing Smart, and his father, who allegedly helped hide her body, are now standing trial in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle rested his case against the Flores men on Sept. 20 after nearly three months of witness testimony, evidence and lengthy cross-examinations from the defense.

Defense attorneys for the Flores men rested their case on Tuesday.

That means a burning question that has bedeviled the San Luis Obispo County community for decades may finally be answered soon: Are the Flores men guilty in the murder of Kristin Smart?

A strict gag order has prevented those involved with the case, including the Smart family, from publicly speaking about it.

The Tribune wants to speak with community members who have followed the Smart case or feel connected to it. What has been your reaction watching the case unfold, and how do you think the verdict — whatever it may be — will affect the SLO community?

Contact Tribune reporter Chloe Jones at 805-781-7803 or cjones@thetribunenews.com. Fill out the Google form below.