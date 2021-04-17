Following manhunt, police arrest man, 31, wanted on $50K grand jury bench warrant
Apr. 17—A 31-year-old man wanted on a grand jury bench warrant for felony terroristic threatening was arrested in Kahaluu Thursday night.
Police arrested Brae Sales at the 47-700 block of Kaalaea Road sometime before 11 :30 p.m.
CrimeStoppers and police issued a bulletin Wednesday seeking the public's help in locating Sales wanted on a $50, 000 grand jury bench warrant for first-degree terroristic threatening.
He has a criminal history that includes one felony criminal property damage conviction, two felony burglary convictions and three misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of burglar's tools.